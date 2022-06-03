Elaine Thompson-Herah and Athing Mu set for Rome Diamond League

Olympic champions Elaine Thompson-Herah and Athing Mu are among the list of top athletes confirmed to compete at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea – Rome Wanda Diamond League Meeting on Thursday, 9 June.

Thompson-Herah, the fastest woman alive and three-time Olympic gold medalist in the 100m, 200m, and the 4×100 relay in Tokyo last summer, will continue her quest to win the world sprint double later this summer when she lines up in the women’s 200m in the Olympic Stadium.

Jamaican sprinter star, who is also one of the biggest world athletics stars of this generation, and voted the Athlete of the Year by World Athletics last season together with, will chase her fourth win at the Golden Gala after collecting three victories in the 100m in 2020 (10.85), 2019 (10.89) and 2016 (10.87).

In Rome, Thompson-Herah will face many of the best sprinters in the world including Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo from The Bahamas, as well as world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith from Great Britain, and USA’s sprint legend Allyson Felix, who will run her final race in Rome before retiring from the sport.

The field also includes world 60m indoor champion Mujinga Kambundji from Switzerland and Ivory Coast’s Marie Josée Ta Lou.

In the meantime, Athing Mu, perhaps the most promising middle-distance runner on the planet, will headline the women’s 800m field.

Mu, the double Olympic gold medalist in the 800m and the 4x400m relay will race over the two-lap event for the second time this season when she lineups at the Golden Gala meeting after running 2:02.07 at the Michael Johnson Invitational in April.

In her debut at the Golden Gala, Mu will face world champion Halimah Nakaayi from Uganda and other top-level rivals like Natoya Goule from Jamaica, Jemma Reekie from Great Britain, and Rose Mary Almanza from Cuba.

USA’s sprinter Michael Cherry, who won a gold medal in the men’s 4x400m relay and finished fourth in the individual race at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, will race in the men’s one-lap event, while several other Olympic, world, and European medalists are also slated to feature in Rome.

Cherry will battle against Olympic champions from London 2012, Kirani James from Grenada, and world record holder Wayde VanNiekerk from South Africa, the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic champion.

