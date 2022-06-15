Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Femke Bol leads 400m hurdles field at Bislett Games 2022 – Oslo Diamond League

Femke Bol leads the women’s 400m hurdles field at the 2022 Oslo Diamond League – Bislett Games 2022 and she is hoping to break 53 secs again!

Published

Femke Bol wins at the 2022 Golden Spike Ostrava meeting
Femke Bol wins at the 2022 Golden Spike Ostrava meeting. Photo credit: Zlatá tretra Ostrava 2022

OSLO, Norway — Olympic bronze medalist Femke Bol will look to continue her promising start to the season when she competes in the women’s 400m hurdles at the Bislett Games 2022 – Oslo Diamond League meeting in Norway on Thursday (16).

Femke Bol looking to build on strong start in Oslo

Bol, who had a quality winter season where she set a new Dutch 400m indoor record with 50.30 seconds and finished second in the event at the World Indoor Championships in Serbia, in March, has started her outdoor campaign in fine form.

The European standout posted an all-time world best over the 300m hurdles when clocking a super-fast 36.86 seconds at the 2022 Golden Spike Meeting in Ostrava, at the end of May and then won a pair of 400m hurdles races to open her season in her specialty.

Bol clocked 53.94 secs at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games 2022 in Hengelo, and then lowered that season-best mark with a 53.02 to win the event at the Rome Diamond League meeting earlier this month.

On Thursday at the Bislett Games 2022, the talented 22-year-old who owns a personal best of 52.03 secs, set for the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games last August, will take on a solid field that could push her to break 53-seconds for the first time this year.

Anna Ryzhykova targets sub-53?

Leading the list of entrants down to challenge Bol in Oslo is European two-time silver medalist in the 400m hurdles, Anna Ryzhykova of Ukraine who is a sub-53 seconds runner in her best form.

Ryzhykova finished 5th in Tokyo last summer and was also a finalist at the World Championships in Doha in 2019. The 32-year-old has a season-best of 54.50 and finished third behind Bol in Rome.

Meanwhile, Olympic finalist Viktoriya Tkachuk, also from Ukraine, will aim at bettering her season-best of 54.81, set also in Rome this year when finishing seventh. The 27-year-old was 6th at the Olympic Games last summer and owns a PB of 53.76. 

Since setting a national record with her 38.24 secs performance in the 300m hurdles in Ostrava, Tkachuk has been slowly progressing in the 400m hurdles and a time close to her PB on Thursday isn’t too far-fetched.

In the meantime, the field also includes Great Britain’s Lina Nielsen, who is coming off a PB performance in her last outing at the Rome Diamond League and her teammate and British 400m indoor champion Jessie Knight, who has been in good form this season and ran 54.09 for a PB last month.

Line Kloster and Amalie Hammild Iuel will be the home favorites lining up in the event at Bislett Stadion.

Bislett Games 2022 – Oslo Diamond League women’s 400m hurdles field

BOL, Femke NED 53.02 SB; 52.03 PB
RYZHYKOVA, Anna UKR 54.50 SB; 52.96 PB
TKACHUK, Viktoriya UKR 54.81 SB; 53.76 PB
KNIGHT, Jessie GBR 54.09 SB; 54.09 PB
NIELSEN, Lina GBR 54.73 SB; 54.73 PB
IUEL, Amalie NOR 56.77 SB; 54.72 PB
KLOSTER, Line NOR 54.99 SB; 54.99 PB
KRAFZIK, Carolina GER 57.05 SB; 54.72 PB

For more information please click here

In this article:,,,,,
Written By

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

2022-Duval-County-Challenge-American-Track-League 2022-Duval-County-Challenge-American-Track-League

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Duval County Challenge American Track League?

Yes, you can watch the 2022 Duval County Challenge PUMA American Track League on ESPN3, WatchESPN.com, ESPN App and on Vimeo on Saturday (21)....

May 21, 2022
Valarie-Allman-of-USA-at-the-2022-Birmingham-Diamond-League-Meeting Valarie-Allman-of-USA-at-the-2022-Birmingham-Diamond-League-Meeting

Main News

2022 Birmingham Diamond League Meeting results

The 2022 Birmingham Diamond League Meeting results with Asher-Smith, Hodgkinson, Parchment, Allman and Mihambo among the highlighted winners!

May 21, 2022
Watch-2022-NCAA-Outdoor-Championships-live-stream Watch-2022-NCAA-Outdoor-Championships-live-stream

Sticky Post

How to watch the 2022 NCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field Championships?

You can watch the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on 8-11 June at Hayward Field on ESPN, ESPN2 ESPNU and ESPN3 WatchESPN.com.

June 7, 2022
Ryan-Crouser-wins-at-Prefontaine-Classic-2022 Ryan-Crouser-wins-at-Prefontaine-Classic-2022

Main News

Complete Prefontaine Classic 2022 results on Day 2

Prefontaine Classic 2022 results on Saturday (28) with global champions Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce among the winners.

May 28, 2022
Advertisement