Florida Gators sweep USTFCCCA women’s outdoor south region awards

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Following an outstanding performance at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, the Florida women’s track and field team grabbed all four South Region Outdoor Track and Field Awards, the USTFCCCA announced on Thursday morning.

These awards reflect accomplishments from the outdoor season alone.

Who Won South Region Outdoor Track and Field Awards For Florida?

Talitha Diggs (Women’s Track Athlete of the Year), Jasmine Moore (Women’s Field Athlete of the Year), Mike Holloway (Women’s Coach of the Year) and Nic Petersen (Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year) were recipients of regional awards this season.

Diggs was phenomenal across her sophomore campaign this season. She capped off the Indoor/Outdoor sweep of the 400 meters by running 49.99 to win the national title this past weekend.

Her time was the No. 5 performance of all-time in NCAA history and made her one of just six women in NCAA history to run under 50 seconds in the 400 meters.

She became just the second woman in school history (Hazel Clark, 800 meters) to sweep the exact same event at the national level across both seasons.

Talitha Diggs wins the 400m for Florida at NCAA Outdoor Championships 2022. Photo: ESPN video capture

The Saucon Valley, Pa. native has become one of the most well-rounded sprinters in the nation. She is the only woman in collegiate history to run times of 11.2 (100m), 22.6 (200m) and 49.9 (400m) in the three sprint events.

She also served as the anchor leg for Florida’s 4×400 team which earned Second Team All-American honors and ran leadoff leg for Florida’s 4×100 team early in the season.

Diggs was a bronze medalist in the 200 meters at the SEC Outdoor Championships as well.

Moore completed one of the best individual seasons in NCAA history with a sweep of the Long Jump (6.72m/22-0.75) and Triple Jump (14.32m/46-11.75) at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

The Grand Prairie, Texas native went a perfect 8-for-8 at postseason competitions in the horizontal jumps, winning all available conference and national titles in the two events.

She became the first woman in NCAA history to accomplish said feat. Moore holds three of the top-10 marks in the Triple Jump in NCAA history in the outdoor season while also holding the collegiate record during the indoor season.

Moore was the USTFCCCA South Region Indoor Women’s Field Athlete of the Year and the USTFCCCA National Indoor Women’s Field Athlete of the Year.

She has been named to every edition of The Bowerman Watch List and was the SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Year across both seasons.

Florida wins NCAA Outdoor Championships 2022 women team title

Holloway picked up his first NCAA Women’s Outdoor Championship this weekend, meaning he has won at least one national title with both genders across both seasons.

The Gators picked up both team titles in Eugene, the first time Holloway has swept both team titles at the same championship meet.

Paired with the NCAA Women’s Indoor Championship, Florida won three of a possible four national titles this year, just the third program in history to accomplish that feat.

Holloway oversaw a sweep of the team titles on the women’s side this season including four event titles and 74 points at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Both Women’s NCAA Championship meets this season saw the Gators clinch the team title before the penultimate event, the 4×400 relay.

Florida’s women also won the SEC Outdoor Championship this season.

This is Holloway’s third USTFCCCA Women’s Outdoor South Region Coach of the Year honor (2010, 2018). He also won the honor during the indoor season this year.

Petersen helped guide the jumps squad to outstanding success across all championship events this season.

The Gators scored 38 points in the horizontal jumps at the SEC Outdoor Championships before following that up with 27 points at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Across all four postseason events this year, Florida’s women tallied 129 combined points in the Long Jump and Triple Jump.

Moore was the NCAA Outdoor Champion in the Long Jump and Triple Jump with Claire Bryant (Long Jump, 5th) and Natricia Hooper (Triple Jump, 6th) also garnering First Team All-American honors.

This is Petersen’s first USTFCCCA Women’s Outdoor South Region Assistant Coach of the Year honor. He previously won the honor outdoors on the men’s side in 2018.

Florida’s four regional award winners will now be advancing to voting for national honors, set to be released at the end of the week.

