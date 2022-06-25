EUGENE, Ore. – Florida’s outstanding 400-meter duo of Talitha Diggs and Champion Allison continued their tremendous 2022 seasons on Friday, advancing to Saturday night’s finals at the USATF Outdoor Championships.

The pair of Gators will have the chance to race for the U.S. title and a spot at the World Championships when they line up in the blocks tomorrow evening.

Diggs was the only woman under 51 seconds in the semis, winning her heat with ease in 50.88. Read more here: Abby Steiner runs 22.05; Christian Coleman posts 19.92 at Kentucky Invitational

Allison came out of the blocks hot and ran hard around the first two curves, eventually crossing the line second in the final heat in 44.80.

Tomorrow’s races will be the fifth-individual race for the pair over the past two weeks in Eugene. Diggs was the NCAA Champion over 400 meters while Allison was the National Runner-Up.

Given Diggs and Allison make the top three, they will be selected for Team USA in the 400 meters.

If they finish outside the top three, the duo will likely still be selected to the Team USA relay pool for the World Championships.

Taylor Manson closed out her illustrious Florida career, running a season’s best of 51.63 in the 400 meters. She finished 10th, narrowly missing out on the finals.

Vanessa Watson finished up her 2022 season in the semis of the 400-meter hurdles, crossing the line in 58.67.

Anna Hall ran in the First Round of the 100-meter hurdles, finishing in 13.43. She now turns her focus to the World Championships where she will compete in the Heptathlon.

Gator Great TJ Holmes ran the First Round of the 400-meter hurdles in 53.05.

Fellow Gator Great Marquis Dendy was 10th in the Long Jump at 7.87m/25-10.

Saturday’s schedule at the USATF Outdoor Championships will feature the opening rounds of the 200 meters (Jacory Patterson) and the 110-meter hurdles (Grant Holloway).

Jasmine Moore will return to the runway in attempt to qualify to the World Championships in the Triple Jump. She is already through to this summer’s festivities in the Long Jump after a runner-up performance on Thursday night.

Gator Greats Cory McGee (1500m) and Avione Allgood-Whetstone (Javelin) will compete in their respective finals tomorrow night.

Diggs and Allison will close out the day on Saturday evening with the finals of the 400 meters at 5:21 p.m. EDT and 5:31 p.m. EDT respectively.

Advanced in Qualifying

– Talitha Diggs (400m)

– Champion Allison (400m)