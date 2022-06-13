Florida’s Jasmine Moore, Anna Hall named finalists for the 2022 Honda Sport Award

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The dynamic duo of Anna Hall and Jasmine Moore were named finalists for the 2022 Honda Sport Award for Track and Field, as announced by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards Monday afternoon.

The Honda Sport Award is presented annually to the top female athlete in each of the 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports. Read more: Georgia stars Jasmine Moore, Anna Hall transfer to Florida

The winner of each sport award becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Women Athlete of the Year, to be presented during a live telecast of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards on June 27.

Moore won the Long Jump and Triple Jump at this past weekend’s NCAA Outdoor Championships.

She became the first woman in NCAA history to go 8-for-8 on titles (four conference, four national) in the horizontal jumps during the same calendar year.

Hall was the NCAA Outdoor Champion in the Heptathlon and the NCAA Outdoor Runner-Up in the 400-meter hurdles.

Jasmine Moore of Georgia in the women long jump

She contested nine different events this past weekend, the seven in the Heptathlon and two races of the 400-meter hurdles.

On Saturday, she raced to second place in the 400-meter hurdles before coming back 20 minutes later and finishing the 800 meters, the final event of the Heptathlon. Read more: Florida’s Jasmine Moore named 2022 SEC indoor women’s field athlete of the year

Hall was the U.S. Champion at the USATF Combined Events Championships in May, cementing her place on Team USA for the 2022 World Championships.

She is also the No. 2 all-time performer in NCAA History in the Heptathlon (6458).

Moore will head to Team USA Trials in two weeks to try and secure her spot at the World Championships. She was an Olympian last summer in the Triple Jump.

The duo helped lead Florida to the NCAA Indoor Championship, SEC Outdoor Championship and NCAA Outdoor Championship this season.

They are joined by Kentucky’s Abby Steiner and California’s Camryn Rogers as finalists for the Class of 2022 Honda Sport Award in Track and Field.

The winner will be announced later this week after voting from over 1,000 NCAA member schools.

Florida’s Trinity Thomas (Gymnastics) is one of the finalists for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year already.

FOLLOW THE GATORS

SOCIAL: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram