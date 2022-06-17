PARIS, Francis — Jamaica’s sprint queen Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce says she’s hoping for another fast time when she races in the women’s 100m at the Paris Diamond League meeting on Saturday (18).

Fraser-Pryce, who leads the world in the event after storming to 10.67 seconds in a premium performance at the 2022 Kip Keino Classic – Continental Tour Gold series meeting in Nairobi, Kenya on 7 May, will make her second appearance in the discipline this season this coming weekend.

The 35-year-old spoke to the media at the meeting press conference on Friday and she’s “quite excited” about racing on the ultra-fast blue track.

READ MORE: How to watch the Paris Wanda Diamond League press conference?

“I’m doing great, feeling good, looking forward for tomorrow,” Fraser-Pryce said. “It’s my first time on the new blue track, I’m quite excited, I only knew the Stade de France.”

Fraser-Pryce ready to test her fitness at 2022 Paris Diamond League

The reigning world champion revealed that she’s been working on some things in training in the past few weeks, which she hopes to put all together in Paris.

“I need to make sure that everything I worked during practice is good, Paris is a good step for me on the 100 m, on my way to the world championships,” Fraser-Pryce added.

“I think I will be able to run faster tomorrow, after my only 100 m in Kenya. The weather will be hot, and it fits me very well…I’m used to run in hot weather in Jamaica!

“I’m hungry for tomorrow, wanting to basically replicate what I’ve done before, technically speaking.’’

Fraser-Pryce will take on a solid field at the 2022 Paris Diamond League meeting that will also feature fellow Caribbean sprint star and Olympian Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago, the other starter this weekend with a sub-11 seconds season-best.

Ahye enters this race with a 2022 best time of 10.94 seconds and has won the event at her last three meetings.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou, the world bronze medalist in Doha in 2019, will also feature in the race at the Stade Charléty.

The 33-year-old Ivory Coast sprinter has a season-best time of 11.04 secs, but is a 10.78 secs performer when she’s in her best form.

Olympic finalist Daryll Neita of Great Britain will be looking to build on her winning performances in Hengelo and Turku, while Ewa Swoboda of Poland and Swiss Olympic 5th place finisher Ajla Del Ponte are also set to face the starter.

PHOTO: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) attends Press Conference prior to Meeting de Paris 2022, Wanda Diamond League, at Pullman Bercy Hotel, in Paris, France, on June 17, 2022 – Photo Jean-Marie Hervio / KMSP