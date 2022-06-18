PARIS — Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce matched her current world-leading time in the women’s 100 meters after posting 10.67 seconds (0.5 m/s) to win at the 2022 Paris Diamond League meeting on Saturday.

The reigning world champion has competed sparingly this season, but she showed no signs of being rusty when matching the joint sixth-fastest time on the all-time list with American Carmelita Jeter also running that time when setting her PB in 2009.

The performance saw her equaling her 2022 world lead which she set in her only other 100m this season in Nairobi last month.

“I cannot be disappointed,” the two-time Olympic champion said. “I am still training hard so I am now looking forward to the national championships and then afterwards.

“The fans were so nice here, I enjoyed tonight. The plan and the aim is to make sure that I am able to run 10.60 sustainably.”

Fraser-Pryce said at the press conference for the meeting in the French capital on Friday that she was targeting another fast time this season and the 35-year-old showed that she is in great shape entering the Jamaican national championships where she will race in the 200m next week.

At the Paris Diamond League 2022 meeting on Saturday, Great Britain Olympic finalist Daryll Neita also dipped under 11-seconds to take second place with a season’s best time of 10.99 secs, while world bronze medalist Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast took third in 11.02 secs for a season-best as well.

European 2017 champion over the 60m, Ewa Swoboda of Poland clocked a personal best of 11.05 secs for fourth place.