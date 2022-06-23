KINGSTON, Jamaica (June 23) — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will race from heat two of the women’s 100 meters against Briana Williams at the 2022 Jamaica National Championships at the National Stadium in Kingston, on Thursday’s (23) Day 1.

The Jamaica Trials today will start at 4:30 pm local time or 5:30 pm ET with the preliminary rounds of the men’s 100m with the top six fastest times advancing to the heats later. Read more: When are the 2022 Jamaica Championships and how to watch?

When the women’s 100m heats get underway at 8:50 pm ET, Fraser-Pryce will feature in the second section, although it is understood that she might not run in all three rounds of the competition.

Given that she is the defending world champion in the 100m, following her gold medal performance at the 2019 championships in Doha, the 35-year-old already has a wild card entry in the event to Oregon 2022 to be held next month.

She was initially expected to run in only the 200m, but her coach has seen aspects of her races that he wants to tinker with and believes that running her in at least one round at the trials will supply him with additional pointers to go back and analyze.

Fraser-Pryce, who leads the world with a pair of back-to-back 10.67 seconds performances this season, will start from lane four in her heat and she will take on fellow Olympic 4x100m relay gold medal teammate Briana Williams, who will start in lane five.

Meanwhile, Olympic 100m and 200m double-double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah will feature in the first heat against Shockoria Wallace, Natasha Morrison, and Kiara Grant.

Shericka Jackson, the Tokyo bronze medalist behind Thompson-Herah and Fraser-Pryce, starts in a highly competitive heat against NCAA silver medalist Kemba Nelson and Shimayra Williams.

The fourth and final heat will see NCAA finalist Kevona Davis, Ashanti Moore, Natalliah Whyte, and Shashalee Forbes going head-to-head.

The top three finishers in each heat, plus the next four best times will advance to the semi-finals.

Women’s 100m start list at 2022 Jamaica Trials

Event 30 Women 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR

16 Advance: Top 3 Each Heat plus Next 4 Best Times

Thursday 6/23/2022 – 7:50 PM

WORLD RECORD: 10.49 7/16/1988 FLORENCE GRIFFITH-JOYNER, USA

NATIONAL REC: 10.54 8/21/2021 ELAINE THOMPSON

WORLD QUAL: 11.15

Heat 1 Prelims

2 Kedisha Dallas 27 Unattached

3 Shockoria Wallace 29 Mvp Track &

4 Elaine Thompson-Herah 28 New Era Trac

5 Natasha Morrison 29 Mvp Track &

6 Kiara Grant 22 Clemson Univ

7 Krystal Sloley 20 Mvp Track &

8 Brandy Hall 20 Edwin Allen

Heat 2 Prelims

1 Najia Hudspeth 24 Puma

2 Michae Harriott 22 G.C. Foster

3 Remona Burchell 30 Sprintec Tra

4 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce 34 Elite Perfor

5 Briana Williams 20 Ato Boldon

6 Dominique Clarke 20 Unattached

7 Jonielle Smith 24 Mvp Internat

8 Jodean Williams 29 Racers Track

Heat 3 Prelims

1 Mickaell Moodie 21 G.C. Foster

2 Shenike Malcolm 20 Mvp Track &

3 Shimayra Williams 27 Elite Perfor

4 Shericka Jackson 27 Mvp Track &

5 Kemba Nelson 21 Uni. of Oregon

6 Kasheika Cameron 23 Mvp Track &

7 Joanne Reid 21 Uni. of Arkansas

8 Wurrie Njadoe 24 Republic of Gambia

Heat 4 Prelims

1 Grizell Scarlett 21 Mvp Track &

2 Leyone Smith 21 Vision Track

3 Ashanti Moore 22 Adidas

4 Kevona Davis 20 Uni. of Texas

5 Natalliah Whyte 25 TumbleWeed T

6 Shashalee Forbes 26 Sprintec Tra

7 Christania Williams 27 Unattached

8 Shian Hyde 24 Legacy Athle