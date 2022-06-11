Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Gabby Thomas pulls out of New York Grand Prix with leg niggle

Olympic bronze medalist, Gabby Thomas said she “did something funny to my leg” in training and will not race at the 2022 New York Grand Prix on Sunday (12).

Published

Gabby-Thomas-of-USA-at-Doha-Diamond-League-2022
American Gabby Thomas win the 200m at the 2022 Doha Diamond League. Photo by: Diamond League AG

NEW YORK — Olympic bronze medalist, Gabby Thomas said she “did something funny” to her leg in training this weekend and has decided to withdraw from the 2022 New York Grand Prix – World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level meeting at Icahn Stadium on Randalls Island in New York City on Sunday (12).

Thomas, who was slated to race in both the 100m and 200m races, made the announcement on her official Twitter account, noting that she opted to pull out of the meeting to be cautious after feeling “something funny” during a sprinting session. Read more: Sydney McLaughlin targets unusual double at the 2022 New York Grand Prix

“I’m really sad to announce that I will have to pull from the New York Grand Prix tomorrow,” Thomas wrote on Twitter.

She noted: “I did something funny to my leg during a sprint, met with my medical team, and they decided that it’s not worth the risk with US nationals being just two weeks away.”

Thomas has been in top form this season and was hoping to use the New York Grand Prix as part of her final competitive preparations before the U.S. Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, later this month.

The Tokyo Olympic 200m bronze medal winner last summer was slated to take on a strong field in the sprints that also include fellow Americans Sha’Carri Richardson, Cambrea Sturgis, Aleia Hobbs, and Olympic finalist Teahna Daniels, plus Jamaica’s 4x100m relay gold medalist, Briana Williams.

In this article:,,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Night of the 10,000m PBs?

Top runners are looking to secure World Championships spots when they compete in the 2022 Highgate Harriers Night of the 10,000m PBs today (14).

May 14, 2022
Burundian_star_runner_Francine_Niyonsaba_2022_Doha_Diamond_League Burundian_star_runner_Francine_Niyonsaba_2022_Doha_Diamond_League

Main News

Results: 2022 Doha Diamond League meeting on May 13

Complete compiled results from the 2022 Doha Diamond League meeting in Qatar on a very windy day in Qatar on Friday, 13 May. See...

May 13, 2022
Britton-Wilson-SEC-Outdoor-Championships-2022-results Britton-Wilson-SEC-Outdoor-Championships-2022-results

Main News

SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 results from FINALS ONLY – Day 3

Day 3 SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 results from finals only on Saturday (14) with Favour Ofili and Britton Wilson among the star performers.

May 15, 2022
Distin-Lamara-sets-Jamaican-high-jump-record-texas-relays-2022 Distin-Lamara-sets-Jamaican-high-jump-record-texas-relays-2022

Main News

Day 2: 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships results from finals only

SEC 2022 Outdoor Championships results from finals only on Day 2 in Oxford, on Friday (13). Sterling Lester and Johannes Erm win multi-events titles.

May 14, 2022
Advertisement