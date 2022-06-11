Gabby Thomas pulls out of New York Grand Prix with leg niggle

NEW YORK — Olympic bronze medalist, Gabby Thomas said she “did something funny” to her leg in training this weekend and has decided to withdraw from the 2022 New York Grand Prix – World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level meeting at Icahn Stadium on Randalls Island in New York City on Sunday (12).

Thomas, who was slated to race in both the 100m and 200m races, made the announcement on her official Twitter account, noting that she opted to pull out of the meeting to be cautious after feeling “something funny” during a sprinting session. Read more: Sydney McLaughlin targets unusual double at the 2022 New York Grand Prix

“I’m really sad to announce that I will have to pull from the New York Grand Prix tomorrow,” Thomas wrote on Twitter.

She noted: “I did something funny to my leg during a sprint, met with my medical team, and they decided that it’s not worth the risk with US nationals being just two weeks away.”

Thomas has been in top form this season and was hoping to use the New York Grand Prix as part of her final competitive preparations before the U.S. Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, later this month.

The Tokyo Olympic 200m bronze medal winner last summer was slated to take on a strong field in the sprints that also include fellow Americans Sha’Carri Richardson, Cambrea Sturgis, Aleia Hobbs, and Olympic finalist Teahna Daniels, plus Jamaica’s 4x100m relay gold medalist, Briana Williams.