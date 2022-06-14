Hodgkinson, Muir headline world-class 800m field at Bislett Games 2022

OSLO, Norway — Great Britain endurance stars Keely Hodgkinson, Lura Muir and Jemma Reekie heads a strong field assembled for the women’s 800m at the Bislett Games 2022 – Oslo Wanda Diamond League meeting in Norway on Thursday (16).

The meeting will take place at the Bislett Stadion and is the sixth stop in the 2022 Wanda Diamond League series.

Hodgkinson, the silver medalist in the 800m from the Tokyo Olympics last summer, leads the list of starters competing in the event on Thursday as she looks to continue her progress ahead of a very busy championships weeks to come.

The 20-year-old enters this race in good form and has a pair of Diamond League meeting wins already under her belt to start the outdoor season.

After a minor injury ended her indoor campaign at the World Indoor Championships 2022 in Serbia in March, normal service has resumed outdoors.

Hodgkinson recorded a time of 1:57.72 to secure the win at the Prefontaine Classic 2022 on 21 May, and also clocked 1:58.63 for victory in Birmingham.

Hodgkinson, the European Indoor Championships champion, owns a personal best of 1:55.88, set to win the silver medal behind American Athing Mu at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Laura Muir working on speed at Bislett Games 2022

Meanwhile, Olympic 1500m silver medalist Laura Muir enters this week’s race looking to continue her speed work as she sharpens up for the British Championships.

Muir, who has raced over the 1500m three times and tackle a 600m run so far this term, will line up in her first 800m this season where she aims to get close to her PB of 1:56.73.

The four-time European champion over the 1500m and 3000m, has revealed that she has big plans for this season, which includes the World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games and the European Championships and her handlers will continue to monitor the form of the 29-year-old.

Jemma Reekie sharping up for championships season

Another Briton Olympic star, Jemma Reekie, who finished fourth in the 800m wants to win a first global medal this season and the 24-year-old is hoping that this summer will be her fruitful term.

She ran her personal best of 1:56.90 in Tokyo last year and has so far clocked 1:58.44 on the new season heading into the battle at the Bislett Games 2022.

A dozen women will compete in the women’s 800m at the 2022 Oslo Wanda Diamond League meeting and all 12 of them have lifetime best faster than 2:00 minutes, including 11 runners with PB under 1:59.00.

Among the other leading entrants are world and Olympic finalist Natoya Goule of Jamaica who owns a PB of 1:56.15, France’s Renelle Lamote, a two-time European silver medalist, former World Junior champion Diribe Welteji of Ethiopia, who has clocked 1:58.28 thus far this season, as well as Australia’s Catriona Bisset, who is an Oceanian champion.

ENTRY LIST FOR THE WOMEN’S 800M

BISSET, Catriona AUS 1:59.73 SB; 1:58.09 PB

GOULE, Natoya JAM 1:59.39 SB; 1:56.15 PB

HODGKINSON, Keely GBR 1:57.72 SB 1:55.88 PB

HYNNE, Hedda NOR 2:03.57 SB; 1:58.10 PB

LAMOTE, Renelle FRA 1:58.48 SB; 1:57.98 PB

LEMIESZ, Aneta POL 1:59.93 PB;

LINDH, Lovisa SWE 2:02.24 SB; 1:58.77 PB

LYAKHOVA, Olha UKR 2:01.58 SB; 1:58.64 PB

MUIR, Laura GBR 1:56.73 PB

NAKAAYI, Halimah UGA 1:59.94 SB; 1:58.03 PB

REEKIE, Jemma GBR 1:58.44 SB; 1:56.90 PB

WELTEJI, Diribe ETH 1:58.28 SB; 1:58.28 PB

