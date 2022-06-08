Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Houston runs 38.66 to lead 4x100m qualifiers at NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 1

Houston, Florida, USC and Tennessee all looked impressive when securing places in the final of the men’s 4x100m relay at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships on Day 1 (8).

Published

Shaun-Maswanganyi-of-Houston-at-the-2022-NCAA-Outdoor-Championships
Shaun Maswanganyi of Houston at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships. Photo: ESPN video capture

EUGENE, Oregon —— Houston ran a season-best time of 38.66 seconds to lead all the qualifiers in the men’s 4x100m relays, following the semi-final heats that took place on Thursday’s (8) Day 1 at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Oregon.

Read more: Day 1 order of events at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, how to watch live?

Lining up in the second semi-final of the three heats, Houston powered home to take the victory with Olympian Shaun Maswanganyi running the anchor leg after he received the baton slightly behind the leaders.

Watch Houston Runs 38.66 seconds

Tennessee, which finished second behind Houston in semis two, was the second-faster overall on the day with 38.80 secs, while USC, which won the third heat with 38.83, clocked the third-fastest time entering the final on Friday.

Florida won the first semi-final with the fifth-fastest time overall of 38.95 secs after standout sprinter Joseph Fahnbulleh chased down the leaders on the anchor leg, grinning from the outside lane.

Elsewhere in the men’s 4x100m relays semi-final heats Texas ran 38.91 to qualify with the fourth-fastest time overall after finishing third in heat two, while TCU ran 38.95, North Carolina A&T posted 38.98, Baylor clocked 38.99 and Clemson ran 38.99 to round out the remaining spots for the final.

The men’s 4x100m relay final will take place on Friday at 9:02 pm ET.

Maswanganyi and Fahnbulleh will be among the sprinters returning later to run the 100m and 200m semi-final heats as they focus their attention on the hunt to win individual national titles.

The 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Oregon will take place from Wednesday to Saturday 8-11 June with the men competing on the first and third days and the women competing on the second and the final days.

In this article:,
Written By

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Night of the 10,000m PBs?

Top runners are looking to secure World Championships spots when they compete in the 2022 Highgate Harriers Night of the 10,000m PBs today (14).

May 14, 2022
Burundian_star_runner_Francine_Niyonsaba_2022_Doha_Diamond_League Burundian_star_runner_Francine_Niyonsaba_2022_Doha_Diamond_League

Main News

Results: 2022 Doha Diamond League meeting on May 13

Complete compiled results from the 2022 Doha Diamond League meeting in Qatar on a very windy day in Qatar on Friday, 13 May. See...

May 13, 2022
Britton-Wilson-SEC-Outdoor-Championships-2022-results Britton-Wilson-SEC-Outdoor-Championships-2022-results

Main News

SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 results from FINALS ONLY – Day 3

Day 3 SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 results from finals only on Saturday (14) with Favour Ofili and Britton Wilson among the star performers.

May 15, 2022
Distin-Lamara-sets-Jamaican-high-jump-record-texas-relays-2022 Distin-Lamara-sets-Jamaican-high-jump-record-texas-relays-2022

Main News

Day 2: 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships results from finals only

SEC 2022 Outdoor Championships results from finals only on Day 2 in Oxford, on Friday (13). Sterling Lester and Johannes Erm win multi-events titles.

May 14, 2022
Advertisement