Houston runs 38.66 to lead 4x100m qualifiers at NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 1

EUGENE, Oregon —— Houston ran a season-best time of 38.66 seconds to lead all the qualifiers in the men’s 4x100m relays, following the semi-final heats that took place on Thursday’s (8) Day 1 at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Oregon.

Read more: Day 1 order of events at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, how to watch live?

Lining up in the second semi-final of the three heats, Houston powered home to take the victory with Olympian Shaun Maswanganyi running the anchor leg after he received the baton slightly behind the leaders.

Watch Houston Runs 38.66 seconds

Tennessee, which finished second behind Houston in semis two, was the second-faster overall on the day with 38.80 secs, while USC, which won the third heat with 38.83, clocked the third-fastest time entering the final on Friday.

Florida won the first semi-final with the fifth-fastest time overall of 38.95 secs after standout sprinter Joseph Fahnbulleh chased down the leaders on the anchor leg, grinning from the outside lane.

Elsewhere in the men’s 4x100m relays semi-final heats Texas ran 38.91 to qualify with the fourth-fastest time overall after finishing third in heat two, while TCU ran 38.95, North Carolina A&T posted 38.98, Baylor clocked 38.99 and Clemson ran 38.99 to round out the remaining spots for the final.

Men's semifinals are underway here in Hayward‼️👏#NCAATF pic.twitter.com/yJ2iCaTCeX — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) June 8, 2022

The men’s 4x100m relay final will take place on Friday at 9:02 pm ET.

Maswanganyi and Fahnbulleh will be among the sprinters returning later to run the 100m and 200m semi-final heats as they focus their attention on the hunt to win individual national titles.

The 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Oregon will take place from Wednesday to Saturday 8-11 June with the men competing on the first and third days and the women competing on the second and the final days.