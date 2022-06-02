How can I watch HOKA Festival of Miles 2022?

ST. LOUIS, MO — Fans can watch the 2022 HOKA Festival of Miles from St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday, 2 June on RunnerSpace.com free of charge. The event will see two of the nation’s top high school runners, Gary Martin And Natalie Cook taking on the professional athletes.

The live webcast will begin at 7:30 pm ET with on-demand videos made available at the conclusion of the meeting on Thursday. Read more: OSU commit Natalie Cook sets HS 5k record at 2022 Stanford Invitational

Natalie Cook will be racing in the Drury Women’s Mile race, while fellow high school standouts Gary Martin will line up against the pro field in the St. Louis Track Club Men’s Mile.

At the HOKA Festival of Miles, Cook will test her talent against what should be a fast women’s professional field. The teen star owns a 1,600m personal best of 4:36.96, set in Arlington, Texas, on 30 April, and she will be hoping to convert that form into a quick mile time.

The 19-year-old Flower Mound High School senior also ran three PBs in the 3200m this season, including her current best of 9:48.25.

Cook will take on a field that includes Hanna Hermansson of Sweden, who ran 4:29.81 during the indoor season, as well as a 4:33.67 on an oversized track in Seattle.

USA’s Karisa Nelson has a PB of 4:30.10 from 2021, while running 4:32.36 at the 2022 Boston University Last Chance Meet during the winter season in February, and she will be certainly one of the other athletes to watch for.

Elsewhere on the women’s side, Jenn Randall, Katie Wasserman and Katie Follett of USA and Kenya’s Susan Ejore will also battle with Cook for the leading spots.

Meanwhile, Gary Martin, one of the top U.S. high school endurance, will aim to extend his outstanding form so far this season when he matches strides with a strong field in the 2022 HOKA Festival of Miles men’s race.

Martin is the No. 6 ranked runner on the American all-time high school mile list after running 3:57.98 at the Philadelphia Catholic League Outdoor Championships on 14 May to set a new personal best in a season in which he’s already recorded his top four times.

After dominating his peers this season, Martin will now compete against a field that also includes former Iowa State NCAA champion Wesley Kiptoo, who now represents HOKA NAZ Elite, as well as former Washington State runner Paul Ryan.

HOKA Festival of Miles 2022 order of events schedule

