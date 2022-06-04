How to watch Briana Williams at the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series 2.3 meeting?

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Olympic gold medalist Briana Williams is set to line up in the women’s sprint events at the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series 2.3 meeting to be held at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday (4) and you can watch live streaming coverage on TrackAlerts Youtube Channel. For Live Results Click Here

Williams, who was the lead off runner the Jamaica 4x100m relay gold medal winning team that also set a national record at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, is targeting an indivudual spot on the national team to the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Oregon, next month and she will be using this weekend as part of her preparations for the Jamaica National Championships.

The 20-year-old will first line up in heat one of the women’s 100m against Kasheika Cameron of the MVP Track club, and then race against the likes of Remona Burchell and Shashalee Forbes in the second heat of the 200m to close out the evening.

Williams enter this weekend with season best times of 11.03 seconds for the 100m and 22.81 seconds for the 200m, but also has three wind-aided sub-11 seconds 100m times for the campaign.

On Saturday, the 2018 World Junior champion will be hoping to produce something close to her personal best of 10.97secs in the 100m as she seek to build her confidence ahead of what is expected to be a very closely contested Jamaica Trials later this month.

The men’s 100m field is headlined by European champion Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain who will also feature in the 200m dash as well.

Hughes will take on the likes of Nigel Ellis, Jazeel Murphy and Kemar Bailey-Cole in the 100m, while he will be joined by fellow Briton Miguel Francis, plus Olympic finalist Rasheed Dwyer and his Jamaican fellow countryman and junior standout Bryan Levell in the 200m.

Meanwhile, Roneisha McGregor and Junelle Bromfield, who were both key members of the Jamaica women’s 4x400m relay gold medal team at the World Indoor Championships earlier this year and Olympic bronze medal winning team headline the women’s 400m field.

Anastasia Le-Roy, a bronze medalist with the Jamaican women’s 4x400m relay team at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, will also join the duo as they continue their final preparations for the national trials.