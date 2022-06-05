How to watch live 2022 Rabat Diamond League?

The 2022 Rabat Diamond League will be streamed live on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel from 19:00 local time which is converted to 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, 5 June and you can watch all the action using your favorite streaming devices.

Where to watch the Rabat Diamond League? When does the meeting starts? Who are the starts competing?

Besides the Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel, you can also watch the meeting live in United States on CNBC and Peacock, BBC iPlayer and BBC One will provide coverage for those viewing in the UK, the Caribbean territories are covered by Flow Sports, while Canada’s broadcasts will be on the CBC Player, Fox Sports will cover Australia and NRK 2 (Norway), Supersport and Canal + will stream the action in Africa, while Sweden (SVT Play), Italy (Rai 2 and Sky Sports) and the Czech Republic (CT Sports) will also have dedicated providers.

Sunday’s Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat is the fourth stop on the 2022 Wanda Diamond League schedule and several Olympic medalist, including Olympic champions Karsten Warholm and Elaine Thompson-Herah are in the Moroccan capital and are ready to run fast.

Thompson-Herah, who is coming off a dominant performance at the 2022 Nike Prefontaine Classic a week ago, will race in the women’s 100 meters and has revealed that she is targeting her own meeting record of 10.87 seconds, set in 2017.

The five-time Olympic champion has a season’s best of 10.79 secs, set when winning in Oregon, last weekend, and the Jamaican will be hoping for a similar dominant performance in Rabat on Sunday.

Thompson-Herah will line up against Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast, Switzerland’s Ajla Del Ponte, and Anthonique Strachan from the Bahamas who have all posted lifetime bests quicker than 11-seconds.

Meanwhile, world 400m hurdles record-holder Karsten Warholm will open his 2022 campaign as he begins his competitive preparations for the defense of his world title in Eugene, Oregon, later this summer.

Warholm likes to open his season late and this year is no different with the Tokyo champion and two-time world champion opting to open his campaign in the Diamond League series at this year’s Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat.

The Norwegian set the first of his two world records in the 400m hurdles in his first race over the discipline last season when he clocked 46.70 seconds in Oslo, before smashing the mark at the Olympics with the current world record of 45.94 secs.

It is understood that Warholm isn’t looking to go that fast in his opener, but the 26-year-old is aiming for something quick that could challenge the world lead of 47.23 by Brazil’s Olympic bronze medalist Alison dos Santos.

The fast improving Khallifah Rosser of USA will be looking to challenge Warholm and is aiming to also better his personal best of 48.10 in Morocco.

Meanwhile, local fans will also be hoping to celebrate a victory with Soufiane El Bakkali when the Olympic champion takes on a strong men’s steeplechase field.