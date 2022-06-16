How to watch Oslo Diamond League? Live results, start list on June 16

The 2022 Wanda Diamond League continues on Thursday (16) with the sixth meeting of the series at the Bislett Games and you can watch the live streaming coverage on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page.

Action on Thursday begins at 17:30 local time / 11:30 am ET with the women’s shot put competition and the main schedule kicks off at 20:00 local time / 2:00 pm ET with the women’s 400m hurdles. Read more: Latest: Bislett Games – Oslo Diamond League 2022 start list || Follow Live Results Here

For those viewing in the United States, NBC Sports and Peacock TV will provide the television and streaming coverage, while BBC will cover the UK, Flow Sports will broadcast in the Caribbean, and Supersport (English) and Canal+ (French) covering the African territories.

Live broadcast of the 2022 Oslo Diamond League meeting at the Bislett Stadium in Norway will see several of the world’s top athletes continuing their preparations for respective national championships and the upcoming 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, next month.

Among the leading athletes slated to feature at the Bislett Games, 2022 are four world leaders who were also Olympic champions in their respective events at the Tokyo Olympics last summer; Mondo Duplantis, Valarie Allman, Wojciech Nowicki, and Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

In fact, a total of 19 medal winners from Tokyo are in action so you will not want to miss the coverage. Read more: Hodgkinson, Muir headline world-class 800m field at Bislett Games 2022

Fans are also looking forward to seeing the likes of Devon Allen take the track against 2016 Olympic champion Omar McLeod in the men’s 110m hurdles.

The American is currently the world leader after blasting to the third-fastest time ever with his 12.84 second personal best at the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix last weekend and revealed that he’s targeting the 12.80 secs world record.

Meanwhile, please note that the YouTube livestream from the 2022 Oslo Diamond League meeting will not be available in all territories. Below will be a list of broadcasters and respective streaming networks providing the coverage in their regions.

What channels showing the Oslo Diamond League 2022 today?