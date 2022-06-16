Connect with us

Diamond League

How to watch Oslo Diamond League? Live results, start list on June 16

Fans can watch live stream of the Oslo Diamond League – Bislett Games 2022 on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page starting at 2:00 pm ET.

Published

Oslo-Diamond-League-live-broadcast-and-streaming
Oslo Diamond League live broadcast and streaming

The 2022 Wanda Diamond League continues on Thursday (16) with the sixth meeting of the series at the Bislett Games and you can watch the live streaming coverage on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page.

Action on Thursday begins at 17:30 local time / 11:30 am ET with the women’s shot put competition and the main schedule kicks off at 20:00 local time / 2:00 pm ET with the women’s 400m hurdles. Read more: Latest: Bislett Games – Oslo Diamond League 2022 start list || Follow Live Results Here

For those viewing in the United States, NBC Sports and Peacock TV will provide the television and streaming coverage, while BBC will cover the UK, Flow Sports will broadcast in the Caribbean, and Supersport (English) and Canal+ (French) covering the African territories.

Live broadcast of the 2022 Oslo Diamond League meeting at the Bislett Stadium in Norway will see several of the world’s top athletes continuing their preparations for respective national championships and the upcoming 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, next month.

Among the leading athletes slated to feature at the Bislett Games, 2022 are four world leaders who were also Olympic champions in their respective events at the Tokyo Olympics last summer; Mondo Duplantis, Valarie Allman, Wojciech Nowicki, and Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

In fact, a total of 19 medal winners from Tokyo are in action so you will not want to miss the coverage. Read more: Hodgkinson, Muir headline world-class 800m field at Bislett Games 2022

Fans are also looking forward to seeing the likes of Devon Allen take the track against 2016 Olympic champion Omar McLeod in the men’s 110m hurdles.

The American is currently the world leader after blasting to the third-fastest time ever with his 12.84 second personal best at the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix last weekend and revealed that he’s targeting the 12.80 secs world record.

Meanwhile, please note that the YouTube livestream from the 2022 Oslo Diamond League meeting will not be available in all territories. Below will be a list of broadcasters and respective streaming networks providing the coverage in their regions.

What channels showing the Oslo Diamond League 2022 today?

Territories Broadcaster
Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Zanzibar, Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Mayotte, Morocco, Saint Helena, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Western Sahara Supersport (English) / Canal+ (French)
Argentina TeleRed
Australia Fox Sports
Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania TV3 (SIA)
Balkans: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia Sportklub
Belgium VRT
Brazil Globo / Newco – Band Sport
Bulgaria A1 – Sport Max
Caribbean: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands Flow Sports
China CCTV
Czech Republic Ceska Televize
Denmark NENT
Finland MTV
France / Monaco Sportall / AthleTV
Germany Sky Deutschland
Greece / Cyprus TAF / ERT
India Viacom 18
Israel Charlton
Italy and the Vatican City Sky / Rai
Hungary MTVA
Macau TDM
Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic Sky Mexico
Netherlands Ziggo Sports / NOS
New Zealand Spark
Norway NRK
Poland Polsat
Portugal Sport TV Portugal
Singapore Starhub
South Korea KBS
Slovakia RTV
Spain Movistar
Sweden C More-TV4 / SVT
Switzerland SRG
Thailand Cineplex / Mono
Turkey Ssport
United Kingdom, Guernsey, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man- audio BBC Service overseas BBC
Ukraine Sentana
USA NBC Sports
Vietnam SCTV
Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, Indonesia, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela Wanda Diamond League YouTube / Facebook
