The 2022 Stockholm Diamond League meeting in Sweden will be streamed live on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel and you can watch the live stream on Thursday (30). The 2022 Bauhaus Galan meet is the 8th stop in the series and last one before the World Athletics Championships in Eugene Oregon, next month.

Olympic champions Emmanuel Korir, Neeraj Chopra, Marcell Jacobs, Mondo Duplantis, Malaika Mihambo, Daniel Stahl and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, as well as world champion Dina Asher-Smith and World Indoor 60m champion Mujinga Kambundji and high jump world champion in Serbia this past winter, Yaroslava Mahuchikh will all feature at the meet.

The action in Stockholm begins at 17:45 local time / 11:45 am Thursday morning, Eastern Time (ET), with the women’s shot put and the main program starts off at 20:00 local time / 2:00 pm ET with the women’s 400m hurdles.

Where to watch the Stockholm Diamond League?

You can watch the meeting live on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page | Results, program and start lists



The livestream will not be available in all territories. To find out where the meeting may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. If your country does not appear on the list, please check local listings. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.