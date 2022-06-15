How to watch the 2022 Brooks PR Invitational FREE!

Several of the country’s top high school athletes will compete at the 2022 Brooks PR Invitational and you can watch live streaming coverage of them in action on Wednesday (15) online with this FREE LIVE WEBCAST LINK. The live broadcast is slated to start at 1:50pm PT or 4:50pm ET.

How can I watch and follow the 2022 Brooks PR Invitational?

Date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Location: Husky Track – 4106 Walla Walla Rd, Seattle, WA 98105

Tickets: The Brooks PR Invitational is free to attend!

Attendees: Gates Open at 1:30pm PT

Webcast: Webcast starts at 1:50 PM PT or 4:50pm ET – Click To Watch Live Here

Results: Live Results Here

Entries: High School Entries Here | Middle School Entries Here

The all-star matchups this week will provide another platform for a number of the future superstars to showcase their talents at a meeting being held at the University of Washington Husky Track and the event has attracted several attention from collegiate coaches who are still recruiting.

Among the featured athletes set to compete at the Brooks PR Invitational is Natalie Cook, who is closing out her prep career before joining Oklahoma State in the fall. Read more: 2022 HOKA Festival of Miles results; Where did Natalie Cook and Gary Martin finish?

Cook has been having a remarkable season so far and the Flower Mound High senior will be aiming to extend that fruitful form this week when she lines up in the girl’s two-mile run.

The standout runner clocked 9:48.25 to set a personal best when winning the state title in the 3,200 meters and she will have her eyes set on breaking the two-mile national record of 9:51.35, set also at the Brooks PR Invitational in 2017 by Brie Oakley.

Cook is expected to be pushed by Morgantown’s Irene Riggs, Dalia Frias of Mira Costa (Calif.) and Colorado state champion Eva Klingbeil, a senior at Niwot High.

The girls’ mile run should also provide some highlights at the meeting with freshman sensation Sadie Engelhardt, who is coming off an impressive 4:11.79 performance for the 1,500m at last Saturday’s Portland Track Festival, taking on the defending champion and the Stanford-bound senior Juliette Whittaker.

2022 Brooks PR Invitational Schedule and order of events

Schedule (all Pacific Time)

2:00 PM – Girls 2 Mile

2:15 PM – Boys 2 Mile

2:35 PM – Girls Junior 400m

2:40 PM – Boys Junior 400m

2:45 PM – Girls 400m

2:50 PM – Boys 400m

3:00 PM – Girls 100m Hurdles

3:05 PM – Boys 110m Hurdles

3:15 PM – Junior Girls 800m

3:20 PM – Junior Boys 800m

3:30 PM – Girls 800m

3:35 PM – Boys 800m

3:45 PM – Girls 100m

3:50 PM – Boys 100m

4:00 PM – Girls Junior 1600m

4:10 PM – Boys Junior 1600m

4:20 PM – Girls Mile

4:30 PM – Boys Mile