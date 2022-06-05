How to watch the 2022 Fanny Blankers-Koen Games?

The 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series will continue on Monday (6) and a number of World, European and Olympic medalists are down to compete at the 2022 Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at FBK Stadion in Hengelo.

Where can I watch and follow the 2022 Fanny Blankers-Koen Games?

You can watch live streaming coverage of this meeting on the World Athletics YouTube Channel world wide, plus on a number of other networks, including NOS live stream, which will provide both television and online streaming options. Live results and updates are also available here. Live coverage starts at 9:15 am ET.

Besides the World Athletics YouTube channel, fans can watch and follow the 2022 FBK Games live on Flotrack / Flosports in the USA and Australia, Netherlands viewers can watch on NOS live stream, Canada is covered by CBC, Flo Sports will broadcast the action in the Caribbean territories, while SuperSport are the official broadcasters for the African Countries and Germany viewers can log on to sportdeutschland.tv.

After a dominant performance a week ago to smash the 300m hurdles world best in Ostrava, Femke Bol will make her 2022 debut in the 400m hurdles and many are expecting something fast from the Dutch star.

Bol posted a stunning 36.86 seconds at the Golden Spike Meeting last week to crush Zuzana Hejnova’s nine-year-old global mark by 1.30, and if that form is anything to go by, fans can prepare for something fast on Monday.

The Olympic bronze medalist will go up against USA’s 2015 world silver medalist Shamier Little, Anna Ryzhykova Ukraine, as well as the improving Jessie Knight of Great Britain and fellow Briton Lina Nielsen.

It is highly-likely that the 54.33 seconds meeting record by Bol last year will not last beyond this year’s meeting if the European record holder with 52.03 secs completes the race on Monday.

USA’s Olympic champion and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin ran a stunning 51.61 to set a world lead and third-fast time ever at an American Track League meeting in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday (5).

Also taking the track at the 2022 Fanny Blankers-Koen Games on Monday are Dafne Schippers, who will line up in the women’s 100m, Yohan Blake of Jamaica headlines the men’s field in the 100m, while world 10, 000m silver medalist and bronze medalist in Tokyo last summer, Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia will contest that event for the first time this season and will start as the woman the beat.

Olympic pole vault champion and world record holder Mondo Duplantis headlines that event in Hengelo, and the Swede star should dominate his rivals and could even challenge his meeting record of 6.10m from last year.

Elsewhere, world and Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo will start as the athlete to beat in the women’s long jump with American Quanesha Burks, Australia’s Brooke Buschkuehl and Great Britain’s Jazmin Sawyers expected to be her toughest challengers.