How to watch the 2022 Harry Jerome Track Classic? Start list, live results

The 2022 Harry Jerome Track Classic will be streamed live via AthleticsCanada.tv +PLUS and you can also watch all the coverage with a Runnerspace.com subscription . The meeting that will at Swangard Stadium in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday, 14 June is part of the 2022 World Athletics Race Continental Tour Bronze series.

Tuesday's live stream will begin at 3:50pm PT or 6:50pm ET.

Action from the meeting actually started on Monday with the discus and hammer events, but those were not broadcast live online due to those competitions being staged at a different location.

The webcast on Tuesday will mostly focused on track events, according to the event broadcasters, but you can expect to see field events action when the schedule allows for it.

Men’s Events

List of World Continental Tour Bronze (category C) events:

100m, 110mH, 800m, 1500m, 5000m, high jump, long jump, hammer, javelin, 10,000m racewalk

List of Development (category F) events: 100m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, shot put, discus

Para-ambulatory athletes will be integrated into able body events, Para-Wheelchair events to be determined based on demand

Women’s Events

List of World Continental Tour Bronze (category C) events:

100mH, 400mH, 800m, 1500m, 3000m Steeplechase, long jump, shot put, discus, javelin, hammer, 10,000m racewalk

List of Development (category F) events:

100m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, high jump

Para-ambulatory athletes will be integrated into able body events, Para-Wheelchair events to be determined based on demand

Please see the order of events and event start times.

All times are listed in PT

Time Event

4:00 PM C Racewalk International Co-ed

4:11 PM M High Jump International Men

4:56 PM M Javelin International Men

5:03 PM M 800m Development Men

5:08 PM M 800m National Men

5:14 PM W 800m National Women

5:22 PM M 100m National Men

5:29 PM W 1500m Development Women

5:37 PM M 1500m Development Men

5:48 PM W 400mH International Women

5:52 PM Coastal Wolfpack & Land Acknowledgement –

5:58 PM W Long Jump International Women

6:01 PM W 1500m National Women

6:08 PM M 1500m National Men

6:24 PM W 100mH International Women

6:29 PM C Shot Put Women

6:30 PM Mayor & Vancouver Sun Welcome –

6:38 PM M 110mH International Men

6:44 PM W 400m National Women

6:49 PM M 400m National Men

6:55 PM W High Jump National Women

6:59 PM SO W 100m Women

7:04 PM W 100m National Women

7:10 PM SO M 100m Men

7:14 PM M 100m International Men

7:20 PM W Javelin International Women

7:24 PM M 800m International Men

7:30 PM W 800m International Women

7:34 PM WA Heritage Status Presentation –

7:41 PM C Para 1500m W / M

7:48 PM M Long Jump International Men

7:54 PM W 3000m SC International Women

8:09 PM G 2011 4x100m Girls 2011 or younger

8:12 PM B 2011 4x100m Boys 2011 or younger

8:16 PM G 2009 4x100m Girls 2009 or younger

8:19 PM B 2009 4x100m Boys 2009 or younger

8:26 PM W 1500m International Women

8:34 PM M 1500m International Men

8:44 PM M 5000m International Men

9:00 PM Meet Close