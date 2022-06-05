How to watch the 2022 Orlen Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Chorzow?

CHORZOW, Poland — Fans can watch a live stream of the 2022 Orlen Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meeting, which will take place at the Stadion Slaski in Chorzow, in Poland on Sunday 5 June. The 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series meeting will be streamed live online and you can watch it on World Athletics YouTube channel starting at 10:00 am ET.

Where Can I Watch 2022 Orlen Janusz Kusocinski Memorial?

Timetable, start lists and results || media information sheets and athlete biographies || World Athletics YouTube channel

You can watch acnd follow a two-hour live stream broadcast of the meeting, which will be available in a number of territories via the World Athletics YouTube channel, beginning at 16:00 local time in Poland (10:00 am ET).

If you are in the United States and Australia, Flotrack / Flosports will stream the action live, CBC in Canada, CT Sports in the Czech Republic, Flo Sports in the Caribbean territories, sportdeutschland.tv in Germany and Spain’s Tele Deporte are also some of the other highlighted streamers and broadcasters. Click here for more

Sunday’s event in Chorzow, a city in the Silesia region, will welcome several medalists from last summer’s 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, as well as a number world championships medal winners as they continuing their respective preparations for the busy competitive seasons.

Among the leading athletes down to compete on Sunday are Olympic champions Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, Poland stars Anita Włodarczyk and Wojciech Nowicki, American sprint legend Allyson Felix, plus world champions Joe Kovacs and Tom Walsh, who will go head to head in the men’s Shot Put again, and Poland’s 50km race walk champion Dawid Tomala, who is down to compete in the men’s Mile Race Walk.

Camacho-Quinn will line up in the women’s 100m hurdles where she will take on Olympic bronze medalist Megan Tapper of Jamaica and home favorite Pia Skrzyszowska, who has been successfully converting her improving indoor season over to the outdoor campaign.

At the 2022 Orlen Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meeting this weekend, Camacho-Quinn, the world leader in the event with a time of 12.39 seconds, will be aiming to extend her winning form this season following impressive victories recently at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene and the Golden Spike Meeting in Ostrava.

Elsewhere, sprint legend Allyson Felix will take on a solid field in the women’s 400m in Chorzow.

The bronze medalist in Tokyo last summer and silver medal winner at the Rio Games in 2016, will race against a loaded local field that includes Justyna Swiety-Ersetic, Malgorzata Holub-Kowalik, Natalia Kaczmarek and Iga Baumgart-Witan.

European Indoor 60m champion in 2019, Ewa Swoboda of Poland will make her season debut when she races in the women’s 100m dash, while Poland’s Olympic bronze medalist Patryk Dobek is entered in the men’s 800m, with Poland heroes Anita Włodarczyk, a three-time Olympic Games champion and Wojciech Nowicki, the 2021 Tokyo gold medalist, headlining the women’s and men’s respective hammer throw start lists.