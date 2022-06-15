How to watch the 2022 Oslo Diamond League press conference?

The press conference for the 2022 Oslo Diamond League meeting will be streamed live on Wednesday (15), and you can watch the webcast on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel.

Several of the world’s top athletes are in Oslo to continue their final preparations ahead of their respective national championships which get going across the globe next week where they will seek to secure spots to the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, next month.

Where to watch the Oslo Diamond League meeting?

On Wednesday, pole vault star Mondo Duplantis, British 800m world-class talent Keely Hodgkinson, and home favorite Jakob Ingebrigtsen are among the Olympic medalists facing the media to answer questions. Read more: Femke Bol leads 400m hurdles field at Bislett Games 2022 – Oslo Diamond League

Duplantis and Hodgkinson enter this meeting both seeking a third win of the season as they defend their 2021 Diamond League titles, while the 1500m Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen will race in the famous Dream Mile.

Also facing the media at the press conference on Wednesday are Andre De Grasse of Canada, Devon Allen of USA, Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos and Femke Bol… among others.

The Oslo Diamond League is the sixth stop of the 2022 Wanda Diamond League series.

The press conference will be broadcast live from 17.00 local time / 11:00 am ET

The line-up for the press conference will be as follows: Time are list in Oslo local time:

17.00 – Andre De Grasse (CAN), Salum Kashafali (NOR) Petrucio Ferreira dos Santos (BRA), Skander Djamil Athmani (ALG), Noah Malone (USA), Felix Streng (GER), Johannes Floors (GER), Athanasios Ghavelas (GRE)

17.25 – Femke Bol (NED), Viktoriya Tkachuk (UKR), Anna Ryzhykova (UKR), Line Kloster (NOR), Amalie Iuel (NOR)

17.55 – Armand Duplantis (SWE), Sam Kendricks (USA), Renaud Lavillenie (FRA), Sondre Guttormsen (NOR), Pål Haugen Lillefosse (NOR)

18.25 – Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR), Jake Wightman (GBR)

18.45 – Devon Allen (USA), Alison Dos Santos (BRA)

The Wanda Diamond League comprises 13 of the best invitational track and field meetings in the world. The meetings are spread across Asia, Africa, Europe and North America, and make up the top tier of World Athletics’ global one-day meeting competition structure.