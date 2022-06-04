Connect with us

How to watch the 2022 Star Athletics Sprint Series; Sha’Carri Richardson runs 10.82w in heats

Watch Sha’Carri Richardson competing in both the women’s 100m and 200m sprint races at the 2022 Star Athletics Sprint Series at Montverde Academy here in Montverde, Florida.

Published

ShaCarri-Richardson-at-the-2021-U.S.-Trails
Sha’Carri Richardson at the 2021 U.S. Trails. Photo: NBC Video Capture

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 Star Athletics Sprint Series at Montverde Academy here in Montverde, Florida, with American spotlight sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson competing in both the women’s 100m and 200m sprint races. CLICK HERE TO – Watch The 2022 Star Athletics Sprint Series

After finishing second to Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah at the 2022 Prefontaine Classic in Oregon last weekend, Richardson will be aiming to build on that start to the season.

The USA star clocked a wind-aided 10.82 seconds (+3.5 m/s) to top the qualifiers entering the final and she will be hoping for something fast again, even if the wind is going to assist her.

Her fellow countrywomen Jenna Prandini (10.89), Twanisha Terry (10.91), Teahna Daniels and Javianne Oliver (10.98) also dipped under the 11.00 second barrier with the held of some very strong tailwind.

Sha’Carri Richardson is slated to race in the women’s 200m dash as well where she will take on Prandi, Kyra Jefferson, Tori Bowie and Ashley Henderson in the first heat.

Natalliah Whyte of Jamaica, and Americans Shania Collins, Teahna Daniels and Symone Darius will race in the second heat of the 200m, with 100m hurdles Olympic silver medalist Kendra Harrison also down to race in the half-lap event.

Aaron Brown (9.87) with the help of a strong +5.5 m/s was the top qualifier for the men’s 100m field, with Americans Marvin Bracy (9.91, +2.6 m/s) and Isiah Young (9.97, +5.5 m/s) also running sub-10 seconds with the help of the strong wind.

Jamaicans Javon Francis and Akeem Bloomfield who are expected to be among the leading contenders for the place on the men’s 400m team to the world championships, as well as Bahamian Alonzo Russell will start in the one-lap event.

Quanera Hayes, Kyra Jefferson, Kaylin Whitney and Shakima Wimbley are leading starters in the women’s 400m, while Harrison is among the listed names for the 100m hurdles.

Jaylen Slade will race in the men’s 200m.

Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

