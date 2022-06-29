The 2022 USATF National Youth Outdoor Championships will take place this week at Icahn Stadium in New York, from Wednesday to Saturday, 29 June through 2 July and you can watch the live stream on USATF.tv. Follow all the live results and updates on AthleticLive!

After an exciting four days of competition from the senior and junior athletes at the 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Oregon, fans can now turn their attention the future of American athletics as some of the best young star will show their talents at the 2022 USATF National Youth Outdoor Championships.

Live Results || Schedule

The four-day live broadcast on USATF.TV will be focused on track events, but field events will be shown if no track events are taking place.

The broadcast will begin each day with the first scheduled running event and end with the final running event of the day.

Wednesday June 29 9:00 AM ET – End of Track Competition

Thursday June 30 9:00 AM ET – End of Track Competition

Friday July 1 10:00 AM ET – End of Track Competition

Saturday July 2 9:00 AM ET – End of Track Competition

Admission

Admission tickets to the USATF National Youth Outdoor Championships will be all digital and are available for purchase online at a discounted price if purchased by June 28th. Single day tickets are $10.00 and a 4-day pass is $35.00. All tickets must be purchased electronically on a computer or on a smart phone prior to arriving at the stadium. Any tickets purchased June 29th or later will be $12.00 for a single day pass or $40.00 for 4-day pass.

Icahn Stadium COVID-19 Policy

NYC Parks and the Randall’s Island Park Alliance take the safety and well-being of our guests very seriously. The information provided below will help guide athletes, coaches, and spectators visiting Icahn Stadium this coming outdoor track & field season.