How to watch the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix, start lists, live results

You can watch the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix live stream on NBC, Peacock and also for free on the World Athletics YouTube channel. Watch it now!

Published

Grant Holloway of USA in the hurdles
Grant Holloway of USA racing in the men's sprint hurdles

Fans can watch a live stream of the 2022 New York Grand Prix on Sunday (12), a meet that is part of this year’s World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series. The organizers have assembled a world-class field for the meeting, but unfortunately Olympic bronze medalist Gabby Thomas was forced to withdraw with a leg problem.

Where can I follow and watch the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix?

A two-hour live stream of the meeting this weekend will be available in a number of territories and you can watch the action on the World Athletics YouTube channel with the coverage beginning at 4:00 PM ET (22:00 CEST) and concluding at 6:00 PM ET.

For the fans in the United States, you can watch the live television broadcast of the 2022 USATF NYC Grand Prix on NBC. Live stream online will also be on Peacock premium, which is available for free to those with an internet or cable subscription that provides the service.

Read more: Sydney McLaughlin targets unusual double at the 2022 New York Grand Prix

For those watching in Australia, you can follow the action on FloSports, FloTrack and flotrack.org, Flow Sports and Linear Channel will provide coverage for those in the Caribbean, Canada is covered by CBC and Digital Platforms, while SuperSport is among the leading providers for the African territories and sportdeutschland.tv will live stream the action in Germany.

In addition to the live stream, fans can also follow the live results and updates of the 2022 New York Grand Prix by clicking here while the start list is also available here. In case you are still interested in buying tickets you can also check out this link to grab your seat!

Among the top athletes featured in the world-class field at Icahn Stadium on Randalls Island in New York City. are Sydney McLaughlin, Grant Holloway, Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman, Erriyon Knighton, and Ajee Wilson.

MORE: Sha’Carri Richardson to face Briana Williams at USATF NYC Grand Prix

For a complete list of broadcasters and webcasters, please click here

For more track and field news and updates please continue to visit our homepage here. You should also stay up-to-date with the latest results by visiting our upcoming and live results page here.

Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

