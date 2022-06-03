Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the adidas Stockholm Marathon 2022?

Watch streaming coverage of the adidas Stockholm Marathon 2022 on Saturday (4) for free on TVP Sports and on Flotrack and Flosports in the USA.

Published

Watch-the-adidas-Stockholm-Marathon-2022
Watch the adidas Stockholm Marathon 2022 live

A large field has been assembled for the adidas Stockholm Marathon 2022 – World Athletics Label Road Races – Label event – on Saturday (4) and you can watch live streaming coverage for free on TVP Sports.

Also, if you are viewing in the United States, Flotrack/Flosports will be providing live webcast to all those who have an active subscription to the streaming service. Click here to watch live on Flotrack. The local broadcast will be on TV4 Play in Sweden.

The live coverage from the adidas Stockholm Marathon 2022 will begin at 5:50 am ET, with the race slated to be shortly afterward. For a complete start list please click here, while you can also follow all the live results and updates using the following links provided: Leaderboard | Tracking | Search Results

When the starter gets the race underway on Saturday, it will be for the 43rd time the adidas Stockholm Marathon will be staged. The race will start in two groups this weekend with the first group set off at 12:00 local time, and the second slated for 10 minutes later, at 12:10 local time.

The adidas Stockholm Marathon 2022, as in the previous editions, is conducted in accordance with the rules laid down by the Swedish Athletic Federation and by World Athletics.

Runners will line up at Lidingövägen, outside Östermalms IP sports ground for the start of the race and travel through the city before heading to the finish line at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium.

Below are the start times:

Start 1 – 12:00

Start group A: Seeded elite runners, start numbers 1–200

Start group B: Start number 201–1000 (wheel chair athletes to the left in this group)

Start group C: Start number 1001-3000

Startgroup D: Start number 3001-6000

Start group E: Start number 6001-9000

Start 2 – 12:10

Start group F: Start number 9001-12000

Start group G: Start number 12001-14500

Start group H: Start number 14501-17000

Start group J: Start number 17001 and higher

In this article:,,
Written By

Wayne is a former college runner who used his talents to help pay for his education! He is a former junior college champion and coach

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Night of the 10,000m PBs?

Top runners are looking to secure World Championships spots when they compete in the 2022 Highgate Harriers Night of the 10,000m PBs today (14).

May 14, 2022
Jakob-Ingebrigtsen-1500m-Olympic-Champion Jakob-Ingebrigtsen-1500m-Olympic-Champion

Main News

2022 Sound Running Track Meet results; Jakob Ingebrigtsen dominates 5000m

The 2022 Sound Running Track Meet results on Friday night (6) with Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen winning the 5000m race.

May 7, 2022
Abel_Kipsang_of_Kenya_2022_Kip_Keino_Classic_results Abel_Kipsang_of_Kenya_2022_Kip_Keino_Classic_results

Main News

Complete 2022 Kip Keino Classic results; Fraser-Pryce, Kipsang among top performers

Complete results from the 2022 Kip Keino Classic on May 7. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Abel Kipsang, and Ferdinand Omanyala among the star performers

May 7, 2022
How-to-watch-2022-Kip-Keino-Classic How-to-watch-2022-Kip-Keino-Classic

Main News

How to watch 2022 Kip Keino Classic? Sha’Carri Richardson pulls out again?

You can watch live streaming of the 2022 Kip Keino Classic on YouTube with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the 100m and Sha’Carri Richardson withdrew.

May 6, 2022
Advertisement