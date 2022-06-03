How to watch the adidas Stockholm Marathon 2022?

A large field has been assembled for the adidas Stockholm Marathon 2022 – World Athletics Label Road Races – Label event – on Saturday (4) and you can watch live streaming coverage for free on TVP Sports.

Also, if you are viewing in the United States, Flotrack/Flosports will be providing live webcast to all those who have an active subscription to the streaming service. Click here to watch live on Flotrack. The local broadcast will be on TV4 Play in Sweden.

The live coverage from the adidas Stockholm Marathon 2022 will begin at 5:50 am ET, with the race slated to be shortly afterward. For a complete start list please click here, while you can also follow all the live results and updates using the following links provided: Leaderboard | Tracking | Search Results

When the starter gets the race underway on Saturday, it will be for the 43rd time the adidas Stockholm Marathon will be staged. The race will start in two groups this weekend with the first group set off at 12:00 local time, and the second slated for 10 minutes later, at 12:10 local time.

The adidas Stockholm Marathon 2022, as in the previous editions, is conducted in accordance with the rules laid down by the Swedish Athletic Federation and by World Athletics.

Runners will line up at Lidingövägen, outside Östermalms IP sports ground for the start of the race and travel through the city before heading to the finish line at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium.

Below are the start times:

Start 1 – 12:00

Start group A: Seeded elite runners, start numbers 1–200

Start group B: Start number 201–1000 (wheel chair athletes to the left in this group)

Start group C: Start number 1001-3000

Startgroup D: Start number 3001-6000

Start group E: Start number 6001-9000

Start 2 – 12:10

Start group F: Start number 9001-12000

Start group G: Start number 12001-14500

Start group H: Start number 14501-17000

Start group J: Start number 17001 and higher