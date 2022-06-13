How to watch the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022? Start time and TV channels

The 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series shifts to Finland on Tuesday (14) for the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 and you can watch live streaming coverage of the meeting on the World Athletics YouTube channel.

The meeting at the Paavo Nurmi Stadium in Turku is one of the five World Athletics Continental Tour series meeting taking place on Tuesday as several of the world’s top athletes look to continue their respective preparations ahead of a very busy month of the championships.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra to open his season at Paavo Nurmi Games 2022

A live two hour stream will be available in a number of territories via the World Athletics YouTube page, with the coverage starting at 19:00 local time or 12:00 p.m. ET. The YouTube live stream will be geoblocked in a number of territories so please click here to see what regions are blocked out.

For fans viewing in the United States and Australia, you can watch the coverage on FloSports, FloTrack and flotrack.org, while those in Canada can watch live on CBC and the Digital Platforms with the Caribbean nations covered by Flow Sports.

Several global champions are set to compete in Turku, including Olympic champions Neeraj Chopra, Daniel Stahl and Christian Taylor, and world champion Anderson Peters. Read more: Benjamin Azamati headlines 100m field at Paavo Nurmi Games 2022

In fact, Chopra and Peters are among the athletes lining up in a star-studded men’s Javelin competition, an event that is expected to provide a lot of highlights.

Below is a complete list of television and streaming networks broadcasting and streaming the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 meeting on Tuesday.