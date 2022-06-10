Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the Portland Track Festival High-Performance meeting?

Several Olympic and World medalists will compete at the Portland Track Festival High Performance 2022 meeting and you can watch them live online!

Published

Raevyn-Rogers-of-USA-at-the-2021-USATF-Grand-Prix
Raevyn Rogers of USA at the 2021 USATF Grand Prix. Photo: Patrick Holleran

PORTLAND, Ore. —— The Portland Track Festival High-Performance 2022 meeting – World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level series – at Griswold Stadium and hosted at Lewis & Clark College in Oregon, will take place on Friday and Saturday, 10-11 June and you can watch all the action live online for a small PPV fee of $5.99.

Click Here To Watch Live ($) || Live Results Here

A number of world and Olympic medal winners will compete at the two-day meet which gives both local and international athletes, especially the endurance runners, the opportunity to continue their preparations for respective championships as the 2022 World Athletics Championships draw closer.

Friday night’s schedule includes events that will see both high school, collegiate and professional athletes competing. Read more: Day 3 order of events: 2022 NCAA outdoor championships

Among the athletes on the start list on Friday night are Wesley Kiptoo of HOKA NAZ Elite who will line up in the men’s 10,000m, alongside his training teammate Alex Masai, while Rio 2016 Olympic silver medalist Evan Jager of the Nike Bowerman Track Club and Craig Nowak will race in the men’s 3000m Steeplechase.

Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Courtney Frerichs from the Nike Bowerman Track Club headlines the women’s 3000m Steeplechase field with Rio Olympic finalist Colleen Quigley and three-time NCAA champion Allie Ostrander also featuring in the event.

On Saturday, the schedule is also loaded with talents with Olympic bronze medalist from Tokyo last summer Raevyn Rogers leading a host of sub-two-minute runners in the women’s 800m, while Charlie Hunter and Isaiah Harris will line up in the men’s race.

Other athletes set to feature at the Portland Track Festival High Performance 2022 meeting are Grant Fisher, Yared Nuguse, Josh Thompson, Colby Alexander, Woody Kincaid, Marc Scott, Emma Coburn, and Jamaican Aisha Praught-Leer.

Portland Track Festival High-Performance 2022 Schedule

Friday, June 10

Girls 2000 Steeplechase (High School)
Women 2000 Steeplechase (Open)
Boys 2000 Steeplechase (High School)
Men 2000 Steeplechase (Open)
Men 5000 (Open)
Women 5000 (Open)
Men 3000 Steeplechase (High Performance)
Women 3000 Steeplechase (High Performance)
Men 10000 (High Performance)
Women 10000 (High Performance)

Saturday, June 11

Boys 1 Mile Run (High School)
Boys 1500 (High School) Enroute
Girls 1 Mile Run (High School)
Girls 1500 (High School) Enroute
Men 1 Mile Run (Masters)
Men 1500 (Masters) Enroute
Boys 1 Mile Run (Middle School)
Boys 1500 (Middle School) Enroute
Men 1500 (Open)
Women 1500 (Open)
Men 800 (High Performance)
Women 800 (High Performance)
Men 1500 (High Performance)
Women 1500 (High Performance)
Men 400 Dash (High Performance)
Women 400 Dash (High Performance)
Men 3000 (PDX – SEA)
Women 3000 (PDX – SEA)
Men 5000 (High Performance)
Women 5000 (High Performance)

In this article:,
Written By

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Night of the 10,000m PBs?

Top runners are looking to secure World Championships spots when they compete in the 2022 Highgate Harriers Night of the 10,000m PBs today (14).

May 14, 2022
Burundian_star_runner_Francine_Niyonsaba_2022_Doha_Diamond_League Burundian_star_runner_Francine_Niyonsaba_2022_Doha_Diamond_League

Main News

Results: 2022 Doha Diamond League meeting on May 13

Complete compiled results from the 2022 Doha Diamond League meeting in Qatar on a very windy day in Qatar on Friday, 13 May. See...

May 13, 2022
Britton-Wilson-SEC-Outdoor-Championships-2022-results Britton-Wilson-SEC-Outdoor-Championships-2022-results

Main News

SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 results from FINALS ONLY – Day 3

Day 3 SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 results from finals only on Saturday (14) with Favour Ofili and Britton Wilson among the star performers.

May 15, 2022
Distin-Lamara-sets-Jamaican-high-jump-record-texas-relays-2022 Distin-Lamara-sets-Jamaican-high-jump-record-texas-relays-2022

Main News

Day 2: 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships results from finals only

SEC 2022 Outdoor Championships results from finals only on Day 2 in Oxford, on Friday (13). Sterling Lester and Johannes Erm win multi-events titles.

May 14, 2022
Advertisement