How to watch the Portland Track Festival High-Performance meeting?

PORTLAND, Ore. —— The Portland Track Festival High-Performance 2022 meeting – World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level series – at Griswold Stadium and hosted at Lewis & Clark College in Oregon, will take place on Friday and Saturday, 10-11 June and you can watch all the action live online for a small PPV fee of $5.99.

A number of world and Olympic medal winners will compete at the two-day meet which gives both local and international athletes, especially the endurance runners, the opportunity to continue their preparations for respective championships as the 2022 World Athletics Championships draw closer.

Friday night’s schedule includes events that will see both high school, collegiate and professional athletes competing. Read more: Day 3 order of events: 2022 NCAA outdoor championships

Among the athletes on the start list on Friday night are Wesley Kiptoo of HOKA NAZ Elite who will line up in the men’s 10,000m, alongside his training teammate Alex Masai, while Rio 2016 Olympic silver medalist Evan Jager of the Nike Bowerman Track Club and Craig Nowak will race in the men’s 3000m Steeplechase.

Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Courtney Frerichs from the Nike Bowerman Track Club headlines the women’s 3000m Steeplechase field with Rio Olympic finalist Colleen Quigley and three-time NCAA champion Allie Ostrander also featuring in the event.

On Saturday, the schedule is also loaded with talents with Olympic bronze medalist from Tokyo last summer Raevyn Rogers leading a host of sub-two-minute runners in the women’s 800m, while Charlie Hunter and Isaiah Harris will line up in the men’s race.

Other athletes set to feature at the Portland Track Festival High Performance 2022 meeting are Grant Fisher, Yared Nuguse, Josh Thompson, Colby Alexander, Woody Kincaid, Marc Scott, Emma Coburn, and Jamaican Aisha Praught-Leer.

Portland Track Festival High-Performance 2022 Schedule

Friday, June 10

Girls 2000 Steeplechase (High School)

Women 2000 Steeplechase (Open)

Boys 2000 Steeplechase (High School)

Men 2000 Steeplechase (Open)

Men 5000 (Open)

Women 5000 (Open)

Men 3000 Steeplechase (High Performance)

Women 3000 Steeplechase (High Performance)

Men 10000 (High Performance)

Women 10000 (High Performance)

Saturday, June 11

Boys 1 Mile Run (High School)

Boys 1500 (High School) Enroute

Girls 1 Mile Run (High School)

Girls 1500 (High School) Enroute

Men 1 Mile Run (Masters)

Men 1500 (Masters) Enroute

Boys 1 Mile Run (Middle School)

Boys 1500 (Middle School) Enroute

Men 1500 (Open)

Women 1500 (Open)

Men 800 (High Performance)

Women 800 (High Performance)

Men 1500 (High Performance)

Women 1500 (High Performance)

Men 400 Dash (High Performance)

Women 400 Dash (High Performance)

Men 3000 (PDX – SEA)

Women 3000 (PDX – SEA)

Men 5000 (High Performance)

Women 5000 (High Performance)