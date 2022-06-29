The press conference will be streamed live on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel and you can watch the live stream here starting at 9:30 am on Friday, Eastern Time (ET)

Fans can watch the press conference for the 2022 Stockholm Diamond League meeting on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel on Wednesday (29) ahead of the competition on Thursday (30) at the Olympic Stadium in the Swedish capital.

The press conference will be streamed live and you can watch the live broadcast, starting at 14:00 local time / 8:00 am Eastern Time (ET) as several of the world’s best athletes will attend to speak to the media about their preparations for the World Athletics Championships and their current season so far.

The pre-meeting press conference will be livestreamed from 14.00 local time (GMT+2) on Wednesday. The line-up will be as follows: Watch the live stream here

Mondo Duplantis, Chris Nilsen

Daniel Ståhl, Kristjan Ceh, Neeraj Chopra

Lamont Marcell Jacobs, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Malaika Mihambo, Khaddi Sagnia

The 2022 Stockholm Diamond League meeting, the eighth stop in the current series, will give some of the top athletes one final chance to test their form and fitness before heading off to Eugene, Oregon for next month’s World Athletics Championships.

Leading the list of stars scheduled to face the media at the pre-meeting press conference in Stockholm are Swedish stars Mondo Duplantis and Daniel Stahl who will be hoping to deliver something special in front of the home supporters who will undoubtedly be behind them.

You can also watch Olympic champions Lamont Marcell Jacobs, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, and Malaika Mihambo as they speak ahead of the meeting.

After a slow start to the season, Olympic 100m and javelin champions Jacobs and Chopra will make their first Diamond League appearances of the season at the 2022 Stockholm Diamond League meeting.

