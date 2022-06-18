PARIS — Jamaica and world sprint icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is confident about running faster than she ever could have imagined and is even targeting a fifth Olympics appearance at the 2024 Games.

The two-time Olympic 100m champion is also the four-time reigning world champion in the event and she will head into next month’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon, hoping to add another global title to her collection.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Paris Diamond League 2022 meeting on Friday, Fraser-Pryce revealed that she’s still driven to run faster than she “ever dreamed possible” and would love to get close to her current personal best of 10.60 secs when she races this weekend.

“What drives me is I believe I can run faster,” the 2022 world leader with a blistering 10.67 secs said at the press conference for the Paris Diamond League on Friday.

“I’ve been hungry in that regard and I’ve been focusing on the things that I know will help me to do that, my technique and the different phases of the races.

“Once I’m able to cement that I definitely think that I will be able to run faster than I ever dreamed possible.”

Fraser-Pryce has limited her competitions for a reason

The 35-year-old will be making only her second appearance in the 100m this season and has been competing sparingly in 2022 for a reason.

“This year my races have been limited. I think about making sure I sustain what I have if I’m going to think about going to Paris 2024,” she stated.

“For me, after running in Kenya I haven’t run a 100 so I want to replicate what I’ve done before and also focus on what I’ve been doing in practice,” she continued.

Fraser-Pryce admitted that she wasn’t thinking about making an appearance at the Paris Games in 2024 until her performances last year and then the way she’s started her new campaign.

“Before I wasn’t so much thinking about it, but then I ran 10.6 last year and then this year.

“It all depends on how I feel. If I’m feeling good you’ll be seeing me until I’m 40.

“I don’t want to be lining up and everybody’s like ‘why don’t grandma go home’. So it depends on how I feel. I would definitely love to be here in 2024.”