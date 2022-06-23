KINGSTON (June 23) — One of the leading junior sprinters in the world this year, Brianna Lyston of Jamaica has signed with NCAA powerhouse LSU, coach Dennis Shaver confirmed to World-Track on Thursday.

Lyston is ranked third in the world this year among U20 sprinters in the 100m with a personal best of 11.14 seconds and No. 2 in the 200m at 22.53 seconds.

The 18-year-old has been in great form this season for both her high school Hydel High and for the Jamaica national team, and played a pivotal part on a 4x100m team that clocked a blistering 42.58 seconds at the Carifta Games in April.

Lyston is seen as one of Jamaica’s most promising young talents and Shaver reveals that he’s “excited” about working with her to help further her development. Read more: Watch Brianna Lyston run 11.14 at 2022 Central Athletics Championships

When asked if the rising sprint star has signed up to join LSU this coming fall, coach Shaver told World-Track: “Yes she has.”

The experienced coach who has guided a program that produced some of the best sprinters on the collegiate circuit, including the NCAA 100m record holder Sha’Carri Richardson, also credited Lyston’s current coach Cory Bennet for the work he’s done so far to assist in her progression.

“Coach Cory Bennet has done an awesome job at Hydel developing many talented athletes,” Shaver said on Thursday. “I have tremendous respect for all he does with the women.

“We are excited to have Brianna join us to further her education and development.”

Lyston was a finalist in the women’s 200m at the World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya last summer where she initially finished fourth before she was disqualified for a lane violation.

Olympic silver medalist Christine Mboma of Namibia won the race with a dominating performance.

Meanwhile, Lyston will join an LSU sprint program that also includes fellow World U20 star Favour Ofili, who finished third in Nairobi, last year and has improved significantly this season, posting personal best times of 10.93 secs for the 100m and 21.96 secs in the 200m.