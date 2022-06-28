EUGENE, Oregon (June 28) — Abby Steiner has emerged as a very strong medal contender at next month’s World Athletics Championships and the American is relishing the prospect of taking on the Jamaicans on home soil.

Steiner, who has three of the top four fastest 200 meters times in the world this season, sits second on the 2022 world top list only behind the third-fastest woman in the history of the event, Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, with her personal best of 21.77 seconds, set to win the USATF National Championships this past weekend.

The NCAA indoor and outdoor champion also set collegiate records to win both events this season and she’s now looking forward to taking that form on the world stage to battle with the best global sprinters.

The University of Kentucky standout is particularly excited about the possible clash against the likes of Jackson, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Read more: Shericka Jackson – I made “so many mistakes” in my 21.55 secs 200m race

“I am really excited [to race against the Jamaicans],” Steiner said with a big smile. She added: “I’m excited to be on a world stage for the first time and being able to represent my country it’s really special.”

Steiner has had a very busy campaign thus far in 2022, racing no less than 36 times in open events (60, 100, 200, 300), in addition to competing in several relays.

Steiner will be ready for World Championships

There are some concerns over whether the Kentucky star will be able to hold her peak for the start of the world championships, but she isn’t too worried.

“I completely trust my coach so I know that his training cycles will have me ready for these meets,” the 22-year-old said during her post-race interview on Sunday.

After running 21.80 seconds to secure the NCAA Championships 200m title and then posting 21.77 secs to land the USATF National crown in back-to-back championship races in Oregon this June, Steiner can’t wait to return to Hayward Field next month for the worlds.

“I’m excited to come back to Eugene. After being here twice it’s a familiar environment. [I’m] really looking to take it one round at a time.

“Since it’s my first world championships I don’t have a lot of expectations for myself but hoping to come out of the rounds similar to how I treated them this weekend [25-26 June] and just go from there.

Asked what she thinks it will take to get on the podium at the world championships, Steiner paused and then replied, “Another PB for sure.” She continued: “21.70, maybe lower than that, I’m not sure.”

Steiner will lead the American women’s 200m team at the 2022 World Athletics Championships and she will be joined by Tamara Clark and Jenna Prandini who were second and third, respectively at the trials.

PHOTO: Abby Steiner runs 21.77 to win 2022 at USATF Championships. Photos by John Nepolitan