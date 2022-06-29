The following is the men’s 100 meters start list at the 2022 Stockholm Diamond League Meeting on Thursday (29). Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs headlines the event, which will feature four men with sub-10 seconds personal bests.

Jacobs, the Olympic champion in Tokyo last summer, only recently returned from a muscle problem, which forced him to miss the Diamond League meetings in Eugene, Rome, and Oslo, and the Italian will be hoping for a confidence-boosting performance in the Swedish capital.

READ MORE: Femke Bol targets another sub-53 run at Stockholm Diamond League Meeting

The European record holder holds a personal best of 9.80 secs, set to win the Olympic title last year, but has only clocked 10.04 seconds for a season-best time in 2022. After watching a series of fast times recorded over the weekend, the 27-year-old Jacobs will set out to prove his fitness ahead of the World Athletics Championships next month.

He’s coming off a 10.12 secs performance to win his fifth Italian national 100m title at the weekend.

Also lining up at the 2022 Bauhaus-Galan Diamond League meeting in Stockholm on Thursday is Reece Prescod of Great Britain, who will start as the fastest man in the field in 2022 after clocking a personal best of 9.93 seconds in Ostrava last month.

The field will also include Akani Simbine of South Africa, who owns a personal best of 9.84 secs and has gone 10.06 so far this season.

The home supporters will look to get behind favorite Henrik Larsson, who will be aiming for a good performance on the day as he targets his lifetime mark of 10.20 secs. Larsson has clocked 10.27 so far this year.

2022 Stockholm Diamond League Men’s 100m Start List

Start list includes season best and personal

ABEYKOON, Yupun (SRI), 10.06 SB 10.06 PB; BROWNING, Rohan (AUS) 10.12 SB 10.01 PB; FALL, Mouhamadou (FRA) 10.15 SB 10.04 PB; JACOBS, Lamont Marcell (ITA) 10.04 SB 9.80 PB; LARSSON, Henrik (SWE) 10.27 SB 10.20 PB; PRESCOD, Reece (GBR) 9.93 SB 9.93 PB; SIMBINE, Akani (RSA) 10.06 SB 9.84 PB; VICAUT, Jimmy (FRA) 10.10 SB 9.86 PB

PHOTO: Lamont Marcell Jacobs after winning the Olympic men’s 100m title in Tokyo. Photo: Pete Dov