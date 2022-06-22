The following are the starting list of the men’s and women’s 100m heats at the 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The championships will run from Thursday through Sunday 23-26 June and you can watch live broadcast on USATF.TV and the NBC family of networks.

There are four heats each for both the men’s and women’s events with the top 16 athletes advancing to the semi-finals —via the top 3 plus the next 4 fastest times format.

Sha’Carri Richardson was the first woman across the line at last year’s Olympic Trials before her performances were wiped clean after receiving a one-month ineligibility suspension for failing a test for marijuana use.

After a late start to her competitive season, Richardson is back on the track and has shown in recent performances that she’s back in great form.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old will start in heat three of the women’s 100m and will take on the likes of Jenna Prandini, Tamari Davis, and Dezerea Bryant in the race for a semi-final spot.

Aleia Hobbs, who beat Sha’Carri Richardson at the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix earlier this month and is the fast US women’s 100m runner this season with 10.83 secs, is another strong favorite to win the title this year. She will start in heat one against training partner Mikiah Brisco and Marybeth Sant Price who were the silver and bronze medalist at the World Indoor this past March.

Javianne Oliver, who was eventually awarded the national title last year after Richardson was disqualified, will also start in what will be a very competitive heat one.

Elsewhere, Twanisha Terry will start in the third heat where she will go up against Olympic finalist Teahna Daniels, Kiara Parker and Celera Barnes, who represented USC at the collegiate level this season.

Heat four will see Cambrea Sturgis, the third fastest American this year at 10.85 seconds, featuring against college sensation Melissa Jefferson of Coastal Carolina University, Kayla White and Brittany Brown.

Meanwhile, the men’s 100m heats are also loaded with title contenders, with defending champion Trayvon Bromell starting the defense of his national crown in heat one against Kyree King, Mike Rodgers and Jo’Vaughn Martin of Florida State University.

Reigning world champion Christian Coleman, who missed last year’s Olympic Games due to whereabouts suspension, will race from lane five in the third heat where he will be aiming to secure passage to the semi-final. Coleman will face the likes of Marvin Bracy and Elijah Hall-Thompson in his heat.

Heat two will see Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley facing Cravont Charleston, Javonte’ Harding of North Carolina A&T, Courtney Lindsey of Texas Tech and Lance Lang of Kentucky, while the Olympian Micah Williams of Oregon will feature in the fourth and final heat against fellow Olympian Kenny Bednarek and Isiah Young, as well as a host of collegiate stars such as Dedrick Vanover (Florida), Micaiah Harris (Texas) and Lawrence Johnson (Wisconsin).

2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships Women’s 100m Start List

Start List Top 3 + next 4 fastest to semis; Top 3 + next 2 fastest to final

Heat 1 LN/POS ATHLETE

2 Caira Pettway Baylor University 3 Marybeth Sant Price FK Elite Track Club 4 Kynnedy Flannel University of Texas 5 Mikiah Brisco adidas 6 Javianne Oliver NIKE 7 Destiny Smith-Barnett Double Pillar Athletics 8 Aleia Hobbs adidas 9 Tamara Clark adidas

Heat 2 LN/POS ATHLETE

2 LaSarah Hargrove University of Iowa 3 Twanisha Terry NIKE/Metro-Dade Track Club 4 Celera Barnes U S C 5 Symone Darius Unattached 6 Morolake Akinosun adidas 7 Kiara Parker ASICS 8 Maia McCoy Star Athletics TC 9 Teahna Daniels NIKE

Heat 3 LN/POS ATHLETE

2 Taylor Anderson Tracksmith / Garden State TC 3 Sha’Carri Richardson Star Athletics TC 4 Dezerea Bryant NIKE 5 Jada Baylark University of Arkansas 6 Tamari Davis adidas 7 Shania Collins Unattached 8 Anavia Battle Ohio State 9 Jenna Prandini PUMA

Heat 4 LN/POS ATHLETE

2 Kayla White NIKE 3 Melissa Jefferson Coastal Carolina University 4 Cambrea Sturgis adidas 5 English Gardner NIKE 6 Shannon Ray Unattached 7 Kortnei Johnson NIKE / Star Athletics TC 8 Brittany Brown adidas 9 Ashley Henderson adidas

2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships Men’s 100m Start List

Heat 1 LN/POS ATHLETE

2 Jo’Vaughn Martin Florida State University 3 Trayvon Bromell New Balance 4 Demarius Smith University of Oklahoma 5 Christopher Royster Tracksmith 6 Kyree King NIKE 7 Demek Kemp ASICS 8 Dondrea Swint Florida State University 9 Mike Rodgers NIKE

Heat 2 LN/POS ATHLETE

2 Fred Kerley NIKE 3 Ilias Garcia S.H.A.R.K.S ATHLETICS CLUB 4 Sterling Warner-Savage University of Louisville 5 Cravont Charleston Tracksmith 6 Javonte’ Harding North Carolina A&T 7 Lance Lang Kentucky 8 Christopher Belcher Unattached 9 Courtney Lindsey Texas Tech

Heat 3 LN/POS ATHLETE

2 Edward Sumler University of Houston 3 Elijah Hall-Thompson NIKE RED BULL 4 Kendal Williams adidas / Pure Athletics 5 Christian Coleman NIKE 6 Caleb Jackson Unattached 7 Joey Fox S.H.A.R.K.S ATHLETICS CLUB 8 Marvin Bracy NIKE/Tumbleweed Track Club 9 Coby Hilton Unattached

Heat 4 LN/POS ATHLETE

2 Micah Williams Oregon Track Club 3 Brandon Carnes Unattached 4 Lawrence Johnson University of Wisconsin 5 Dedrick Vanover Florida 6 Kenny Bednarek NIKE 7 Isiah Young NIKE 8 Brendon Stewart U S C 9 Micaiah Harris University of Texas