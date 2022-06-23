OREGON (June 23) — The following are the women’s and men’s 1500m start lists on Day 1 of the 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday (23). The top three finishers in each heat plus the next three fastest times overall will qualify for the final of the event.

Several of the nation’s top professional, collegiate and the most recently post college athletes will compete in the women’s and men’s 1500m in search of spots to the 2022 World Athletics Championships to be held also at Hayward Field later next month.

Among the featured athletes on the list of entrants for heat one on the men’s side are Cole Hocker and Yared Nuguse –the two fastest Americans in the event this year, in addition to Vincent Ciattei, Eric Holt and Reed Brown from the University of Oregon.

Johnny Gregorek, Ben Blankenship, Cooper Teare, Sam Prakel and Hobbs Kessler headline a very strong second heat, along with Paul Ryan, while a stack heat three includes Johnny Gregorek, Christian Noble, and Josh Thompson.

Meanwhile, Sinclaire Johnson enters the 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships as the fastest American on the women’s side this year with her PB of 3:58.85, set to finish fourth at the Prefontaine Classic in May, and she comes in as one of the favorites for the top podium place.

However, Olympic finalist Elle Purrier St. Pierre, who has clocked 3:59.68 this year, Cory McGee (4:00.34), Karissa Schweizer (4:00.75), and Josette Norris (4:04.72) will be among the leading candidates aiming to win the title as well.

Sinclaire Johnson will start in heat one against the likes of Schweizer and Nikki Hiltz, while Purrier St. Pierre will start in heat one where she will face Elise Cranny, Arkansas senior Lauren Gregory and Helen Schlachtenhaufen. The third and final heat will feature a very confident McGee, who will take on Eleanor Fulton and Josette Norris, who has improved significantly since her appearance last year.

Men’s 1500m start lists: Day 1 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships

Start List Top; 3 + next 3 fastest to final

Heat 1 LN/POS ATHLETE

1 Reed Brown University of Oregon; 2 Waleed Suliman Brooks / BROOKS Beasts TC; 3 Vincent Ciattei NIKE / NIKE OTCE; 4 Benjamin Allen EMPIRE ELITE TC; 5 Eric Jenkins NIKE; 6 Jack Yearian University of Oregon; 7 Nick Foster University of Michigan; 8 Cruz Culpepper Mississippi; 9 Brett Meyer Tracksmith; 10 Eric Holt EMPIRE ELITE TC; 11 Cole Hocker NIKE WCS; 12 Yared Nuguse On Athletics Club WCS

Heat 2 LN/POS ATHLETE

1 Brannon Kidder Brooks / BROOKS Beasts TC; 2 Ben Blankenship NIKE / NIKE OTCE; 3 Luke Houser University of Washington; 4 Sam Prakel adidas; 5 Hobbs Kessler adidas; 6 AJ Ernst Unattached; 7 Kasey Knevelbaard Under Armour; 8 Zach Stallings Washington State; 9 Colby Alexander adidas WCS; 10 Jack Salisbury Georgetown University; 11 Paul Ryan adidas Cooper Teare NIKE WCS

Heat 3 LN/POS ATHLETE

1 Johnny Gregorek ASICS WCS; 2 Matt Wisner Unattached; 3 Sean Peterson Youngstown State University; 4 Henry Wynne Brooks WCS; 5 Josh Thompson NIKE / Bowerman Track Club; 6 Isaac Basten Drake University; 7 Sam Ellis Princeton University; 8 Matthew Payamps Georgetown University; 9 Jonathan Davis University of Illinois; 10 David Ribich Brooks; 11 Christian Noble New Balance Boston; 12 Andrew Hunter adidas

Women’s 1500m start lists: Day 1 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships

Start List Top; 3 + next 3 fastest to final

Heat 1 LN/POS ATHLETE

1 Lauren Gregory University of Arkansas; 2 Jenn Randall Tracksmith; 3 Emily Mackay New Balance Boston; 4 Helen Schlachtenhaufen NIKE WCS; 5 Elise Cranny NIKE / Bowerman Track Club; 6 Alexina Teubel Tracksmith; 7 Purrier St. Pierre New Balance/New Balance Boston WCS; 8 Amaris Tyynismaa Alabama; 9 Julia Heymach Stanford University; 10 Dani Jones New Balance; 11 Heather MacLean New Balance/New Balance Boston WCS 4:02.09

Heat 2 LN/POS ATHLETE

1 Charlene Lipsey Tracksmith; 2 Tracee van der Wyk Unattached; 3 Maddy Berkson Tracksmith / Rhode Island TC; 4 Sinclaire Johnson NIKE WCS; 5 Allie Wilson Atlanta Track Club; 6 Rebecca Mehra Oiselle / Littlewing Athletics; 7 Micaela DeGenero University of Colorado; 8 Nikki Hiltz Unattached WCS; 9 Karissa Schweizer NIKE / Bowerman Track Club WCS; 10 Dani Aragon EMPIRE ELITE TC; 11 Christina Aragon Stanford University

Heat 3 LN/POS ATHLETE

1 Kristlin Gear University of Arkansas; 2 Michaela Meyer NIKE WCS; 3 Lauren Johnson Unattached; 4 Eleanor Fulton Unattached; 5 Allie Schadler Unattached; 6 Karisa Nelson Atalanta NYC; 7 Molly Sughroue Tracksmith; 8 Cory McGee New Balance WCS; 9 Katie Camarena Unattached; 10 Taryn Rawlings; 11 Anna Gibson University of Washington; 12 Josette Norris Reebok Boston Track Club WCS