PARIS — After blasting to a national record of 12.41 seconds to race to No. 3 in the world rankings this season, Nigerian sprint hurdler Tobi Amusan is certainly making a strong case to win her first-ever major championships medal at next month’s World Athletics Championships.

Tobi Amusan Says She’s Been Executing Very Well In Recent Races

The women’s 100m hurdles is one of the featured events this season and the reigning two-time African champion is among the six women who have already run under 12.50 seconds.

Tobi Amusan after winning the 100m hurdles at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022. Photo: World Athletics video capture

A total of 13 women overall have dipped under 12.60 seconds in 2022.

Amusan, who beat Jamaica’s in-form hurdler Britany Anderson at the Paavo Nurmi Games last Tuesday (14), returned to the top of the podium again after she picked up her third successive win by beating a solid field to take the women’s 100m hurdles at the Paris Diamond League 2022 meeting on Saturday (18).

The 25-year-old improved her previous PB and national record from 12.42 secs over the weekend and she revealed that she was “well prepared” for the competition in the French capital and which showed again in her race execution.

“I have been well prepared for this competition because I have been training really hard,” Amusan said. “I came here to execute well and to get the win and it worked.”

The world and Olympic 4th place finisher is third on this year’s world top list behind Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (12.37 secs) and USA’s Alaysha Johnson (12.37 secs).

“I have the national trials coming up [this] week so I am leaving home to Nigeria [on Sunday], added Amusan, who revealed that she will race again in the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League series before turning her attention to the world championships in Oregon.

“Then I have the Stockholm Diamond league and will get ready for the worlds.”

Tobi Amusan finished behind Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico (12.37), USA’s Kendra Harrison (12.52) and Jamaica’s Megan Tapper (12.55) at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.