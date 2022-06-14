Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir to defend TCS New York City Marathon  title

NEW YORK – Olympic, TCS New York City Marathon, and Boston Marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir will return to the five boroughs to defend her title at the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 6, New York Road Runners (NYRR) announced today.

Jepchirchir, of Kenya, is the only athlete – male or female – to have won the Olympic, New York City, and Boston marathons, and is also a two-time world champion in the half marathon.

“I’m very excited to return to New York to defend my title and run an even faster time at this year’s TCS New York City Marathon,” Jepchirchir said.

“As a mother and a role model, I’m also motivated to inspire the next generation of female runners as I race through the five boroughs and raise the bar for women everywhere.”

Last year, Jepchirchir won gold in the Tokyo Olympic marathon by 16 seconds, and then four months later won the 50th running of the TCS New York City Marathon in her U.S. racing debut.

In doing so, she became the only Olympic marathon gold medalist to also win the TCS New York City Marathon in her career, finishing in 2:22:39, the third-fastest time in event history and eight seconds off the course record.

Then in April, in a back-and-forth race that came down to the final mile, Jepchrichir fended off Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh in a thrilling sprint to the finish to take the Boston Marathon title in her debut in the event.

The 2022 TCS New York City Marathon will return at full capacity with 50,000 runners. The world's largest marathon is one of the city's most anticipated and iconic annual sporting events, attracting runners and spectators of all backgrounds, ages, and abilities from around the world.

