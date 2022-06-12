Connect with us

Order of events for the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix, how to watch?

Here is the order of events schedule, live results and how and where to watch and follow the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix on Sunday, 12 June.

Published

Ajee-Wilson-of-USA-indoor-race
Ajee’ Wilson of USA in the women's 600m at New Balance Games

NEW YORK — The order of events schedule for the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix, which will take place here at Icahn Stadium on Randalls Island in New York City, on Sunday, 12 June.

Competition on Sunday will start with the heats of the women’s 100m at 1:20 pm ET, followed by the men’s heats at 1:30 pm before the 200m heats get underway starting at 1:50 pm.

Read more: Start lists and live results for the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix

Meanwhile, the main program will begin at 4:00 pm ET with the men’s 400m hurdles. A two-hour live stream will be available online on the World Athletics YouTube channel, although it will be geoblocked in some territories because of viewing rights. If you are looking to watch the meeting in the United States, you can follow it on NBC, while PeacockTV and NBC Sports will also stream the action.

A couple of the initially named top athletes have pulled out for different reasons, including minor injuries this week, but we can still expect to see a lot of quality performances from those who will be on show.

Fans will be traveling to Icahn Stadium to watch the likes of Olympic champion and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin, world champions Christian Coleman, Grant Holloway, and Noah Lyles, as well as Ajee Wilson, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Erriyon Knighton. Read more: How to watch the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix, start lists, live results

Order of events for the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix

TimeCategoryEventSection
1:20 PMWomen’s100mHeats
1:35 PMMen’s100mHeats
1:50 PMWomen’s200mHeats
2:05 PMMen’s200mHeats
2:20 PMWomen’s800mHeats
2:35 PMMen’s800mHeats
2:47 PMGirls 9-104x100m RelayFinal
2:52 PMBoys 9-104x100m RelayFinal
2:57 PMHigh School Girls3000mFinal
3:00 PMMen’sTriple JumpFinal
3:09 PMHigh School Boys3000mFinal
3:21 PMGirls 9-10Sprint Medley RelayFinal
3:27 PMBoys 9-10Sprint Medley RelayFinal
3:34 PMGirls 13-141 MileFinal
3:40 PMBoys 13-141 MileFinal
4:03 PMMen’s400m HurdlesFinal
4:10 PMWomen’s800mFinal
4:18 PMMen’s400m Final
4:20 PMWomen’sShot PutFinal
4:25 PMWomen’s100mFinal
4:35 PMMen’s200mFinal
4:45 PMWomen’s100m HurdlesFinal
4:55 PMMen’s110m HurdlesFinal
5:00 PMGirl’sFastest Girl in NYCFinal
5:02 PMBoy’sFastest Boy in NYCFinal
5:10 PMWomen’s400m HurdlesFinal
5:20 PMMen’s800mFinal
5:30 PMWomen’s 400mFinal
5:40 PMMen’s100mFinal
5:50 PMWomen’s200mFinal
6:04 PMCHSAA Boys4x800m RelayFinal
6:18 PMCHSAA GirlsSprint Medley RelayFinal
6:30 PMWomen’s Club4x400m RelayFinal
6:40 PMMen’s Club4x400m RelayFinal
6:50 PMWomen’s Olympic Development1500mFinal
7:00 PMMen’s Olympic Development1500mFinal

