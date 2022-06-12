Order of events for the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix, how to watch?

NEW YORK — The order of events schedule for the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix, which will take place here at Icahn Stadium on Randalls Island in New York City, on Sunday, 12 June.

Competition on Sunday will start with the heats of the women’s 100m at 1:20 pm ET, followed by the men’s heats at 1:30 pm before the 200m heats get underway starting at 1:50 pm.

Read more: Start lists and live results for the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix

Meanwhile, the main program will begin at 4:00 pm ET with the men’s 400m hurdles. A two-hour live stream will be available online on the World Athletics YouTube channel, although it will be geoblocked in some territories because of viewing rights. If you are looking to watch the meeting in the United States, you can follow it on NBC, while PeacockTV and NBC Sports will also stream the action.

A couple of the initially named top athletes have pulled out for different reasons, including minor injuries this week, but we can still expect to see a lot of quality performances from those who will be on show.

Fans will be traveling to Icahn Stadium to watch the likes of Olympic champion and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin, world champions Christian Coleman, Grant Holloway, and Noah Lyles, as well as Ajee Wilson, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Erriyon Knighton. Read more: How to watch the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix, start lists, live results

Order of events for the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix