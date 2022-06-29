By Race Results Weekly



BOSTON (26-Jun) -– It was an American sweep at the 2022 B.A.A. 10-K presented by Brigham and Women’s Hospital, with Leonard Korir (28:00) and Keira D’Amato (31:17) winning the professional open divisions and Susannah Scaroni and Hermin Garic capturing the wheelchair crowns.

“It feels really nice,” said Scaroni, who won a gold medal at 5,000 meters in the 2020 Paralympics but two weeks later was struck by a car while training. “It’s always great to be at a race where they’re trying to make it world-record eligible.” Scaroni broke the tape in 21:56, shattering Tatyana McFadden’s previous mark of 23:34.

As pleased as she was with the record, Scaroni was also excited to win the race outright. Asked if she had ever been the first wheelchair athlete, man or woman, across the line, she beamed. “Oh no, never! I didn’t expect that at all.”

Winning the men’s wheelchair race was Boston Marathon veteran Hermin Garic, in 22:07. “It feels awesome, coming back to Boston.”

Leonard Korir takes men’s 2022 B.A.A. 10-K title

In the men’s open division, a pack of 17, led by Bravin Kiptoo, went through the first mile in a scorching 4:21.

“When I saw the first people were so fast, I knew they were going to pay,” said Korir, a 2016 Olympian who has already won national titles this year at the half-marathon and 25-K. “It was like suicide. I said, ‘let me just hang in there and strike when the time comes.'”

The men ran the second mile in 4:24, but had slowed to 4:37 by the fifth. By that time, it was Kennedy Kimutai and Korir running neck-and-neck. “With a mile to go, I realized I was feeling so strong. I said, ‘let me just go now.'”

He would surge ahead to win in 28:00, nine seconds faster than the personal best he set on this course in 2014. Kimutai would finish second in 28:07, with Philemon Kiplimo third in 28:09. American Ben True was fourth in the same time; Ben Flanagan, fifth in 28:11, set a Canadian 10K record and also set a national mark through 8K in 22:30.

In the women’s race, D’Amato said that her goal was to race aggressively and go after the pace. Mission accomplished: A pack hit mile 1 in 5:05, but by mile 3 (reached in 15:08) she and Kenya’s Sharon Lokedi were gapping the field. As they battled, they ran mile 4 in 4:29, 30 seconds ahead of their chasers.

“We were battling it out,” said D’Amato, who in January broke the American record for the marathon when she ran 2:19:12 in Houston. “That was a fierce duel. With 1200 [meters] to go, she was breathing really hard and I just went by her.” Lokedi succumbed to the heat and humidity on Charles Street roughly 200 meters from the line and would not finish.

American Emily Sisson finished as runner-up in 32:03, with the 42-year-old Edna Kiplagat, the 2017 Boston Marathon champion, third in 32:09.

Claiming the inaugural B.A.A. 10K Para Athletics Divisions were Adrianne Haslet (1:15:19) and Marko Cheseto Lemtukei (35:44) for T61-T64 (lower limb impairment) classification and Erich Manser (50:49) and Jennifer Herring (45:41) in the T11-T15 (vision impairment) classification. Haslet earned the title on her birthday, and was exuberant at the opportunity to win on the road of Boston.

“To not just be invited to run a race, but invited to compete means that we’re being included among some of the world’s best runners with the world-class B.A.A. as hosts. It can’t get much better than that,” said Haslet.

The third and final event of the 2022 B.A.A. Distance Medley will be the B.A.A. Half Marathon presented by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fun on Sunday, November 13.

2022 B.A.A. 10-K title results

B.A.A. 10-K presented by Brigham and Women’s Hospital (10th)

Boston, MA, USA; Sunday, June 26

Distance: 10 km, certified flat course through Boston’s Back Bay, finishing in between the Public Garden and Boston Common (#MA16011RN); 8 km split is certified and record-eligible with FAT

Finishers: 2364 men + 2769 women = 5133 total (down from 7727 in 2019 when the race was last held); event record is 8127 from 2017

Format: Separate start for elite women

Event Records: Men, 27:19, Geoffrey Mutai, Kenya, 2011. Women, 30:36, Fancy Chemutai (KEN), 2019

Weather: Very warm and humid

Prize Money: See complete details below

Race Organizers: Boston Athletic Association

Race Director: Dave McGillivray

NOTE: Race report courtesy of the Boston Athletic Association –Ed.

ALL-WOMEN’S PROFESSIONAL RACE (gun times) –

1. Keira D’Amato, 37, Midlothian, VA 31:17 $10,000

2. Emily Sisson, 30, Providence, RI 32:03 5,000

3. Edna Kiplagat, 42, KEN 32:09 3,000

4. Emily Durgin, 28, Flagstaff, AZ 32:37 2,000

5. Marielle Hall, 30, Providence, RI 32:51 1,500

6. Mary Munanu, 27, KEN) 32:56 1,000

7. Erika Kemp, 27, Allston, MA 33:17 750

8. Laura Thweatt, 33, Superior, CO 33:18 500

9. Maggie Montoya, 27, Boulder, CO 33:23 400

10. Daniela Torres, 27, MEX 33:50 300

11. Holly Rees, 29, GBR 34:02

12. Sara Vaughn, 36, Boulder, CO 34:38

13. Desiree Linden, 38, Charlevoix, MI 34:49

14. Allie Hackett, 27, Boston, MA 36:58

Sharon Lokedi, 27, KEN DNF (fainted just before the finish)

Birtuktayut Degefa, ETH DNF (at 4 miles with stomach issue)

Certified 8-K Splits:

1. Sharon Lokedi, 25:06

2. Keira D’Amato, 25:07

3. Emily Sisson, 25:40

4. Edna Kiplagat (40+), 25:40

5. Emily Durgin, 25:54

6. Mary Munanu, 26:07

7. Marielle Hall, 26:10

8. Daniela Torres, 26:35

9. Laura Thweatt, 26:35

10. Erika Kemp, 26:35

11. Maggie Montoya, 26:41

12. Holly Rees, 26:49

13. Sara Vaughn, 27:36

14. Desiree Linden, 27:40

15. Allie Hackett, 29:20

Birtuktayut Degefa, DNF

PROFESSIONAL MEN –

1. Leonard Korir, 35, Colo. Springs, CO 28:00 PB $10,000

2. Kennedy Kimutai, 23, KEN 28:07 5,000

3. Philemon Kiplimo, 23, KEN 28:09 3,000

4. Ben True, 36, W. Lebanon, NH 28:09 2,000

5. Ben Flanagan, 27, CAN 28:11 NR 1,500

6. Zouhair Talbi, 27, MAR 28:26 1,000

7. Alex Masai, 24, KEN 28:29 750

8. John Dressel, 25, USA 28:38 500

9. Diego Estrada, 32, Flagstaff, AZ 28:40 400

10. Bravin Kiptoo, 21, KEN 28:49 300

11. Johannes Motschmann, 27, GER 28:51

12. Bethwell Yegon, 29, KEN 28:57

13. Wesley Kiptoo, 26, KEN 28:58

14. David Nilsson, 35, SWE 28:58

15. Jacob Thomson, 27, Brookline, MA 29:00

16. Paul Hogan, 26, Burlington, MA 29:00

17. David Bett, 29, KEN 29:10

18. Shadrack Kipchirchir, 33, Co Spr, CO 29:10

19. Jerrell Mock, 27, Brighton, MA 29:11

20. Colin Bennie, 27, Princeton, MA 29:17

21. Josphat Tanui, 28, KEN 29:20

22. Tsegay Tuemay, 26, ERI 29:27

23. Evans Chebet, 33, KEN 29:39

24. Nicholas Kosimbei, 26, KEN 29:40

25. Aaron Dinzeo, 30, Providence, RI 29:48

26. Dominic Korir, 29, KEN 30:08

27. Matt McClintock, 28, Blowing Rock, NC 30:23

28. John Raneri, 30, Flagstaff, AZ 30:24

29. Abdelkarim Zahra, 23, MAR 30:27

30. Matthew McDonald, 29, Cambridge, MA 30:31

Certified 8-K Splits:

1. Kennedy Kimutai, 22:19

2. Leonard Korir, 22:19

3. Philemon Kiplimo, 22:25

4. Ben Flanagan, 22:31 NR

5. Ben True, 22:31

6. Alex Masai, 22:39

7. Bravin Kiptoo, 22:41

8. Shadrack Kipchirchir, 22:46

9. Zouhair Talbi, 22:46

10. Josphat Tanui, 22:46

11. John Dressel, 22:47

12. Diego Estrada, 22:58

WHEELCHAIR PRO WOMEN –

1. Susannah Scaroni, 31, Urbana, IL 21:56 WB

Corrida Langueux (31st)

(French 10-K Champs)

Langueux, FRA; Saturday, June 25

Distance: 10 km (FFA certified)

Format: Mixed-gender race

WOMEN (gun times) –

1. Tigist ASEFA (ETH), 30:52

2. Tsigie GEBRESELAMA (ETH), 30:53

3. Enatnesg ALAMREW (ETH), 31:15

4. Tiruye Mesfin AMAN (ETH), 31:23

5. Beatrice CHESEREK (KEN), 31:37

6. Asefa ALMETSEHAY (ETH), 31:42

7. Betelihem Afeni YEMER (ETH), 31:48

8. Sophy JEPCHIRCHIR (KEN), 32:22

9. Etagegn WOLDU, 33:25

10. Melody JULIEN, Association Multisports Montre, 33:28

11. Ines HAMOUDI, Us Talence, 34:12

12. Adanech-Mesfen MEKONNEN (ETH), Ea Cergy Pontoise Athletisme, 34:27

13. Clarysse PICARD, S/l Abv Les Herbiers, 35:22

14. Maria MAZURENKO (UKR), 35:27

15. Lemlem TEWELDEBRAHN , 35:33

MEN (gun times) –

1. Geoffry Toritich KIPCHUMBA (KEN), 27:36

2. Stanley Njihia KAMAU (KEN), 28:04

3. Andrew Rotich KWEMOI (KEN), 28:08

4. Enyew MEKONNEN (ETH), 28:14

5. Dawit FIKADU (ETH), 28:19

6. Gebrie ERKIHUN (ETH), 28:27

7. Hosea KIPLAGAT (KEN), 28:52

8. Morhad AMDOUNI, Val D:europe Athletisme, 28:55

9. Fikre WORKNEH (ETH), 28:56

10. Cornelius KANGOGO (KEN), 29:01

11. Emmanuel ROUDOLFF-LEVISSE, Racing Multi Athlon, 29:02

12. Lawi KOSGEI (KEN), 29:13

13. Melese BIRHAN (ETH), 29:27

14. Mael SICOT, Cima Pays D:auray, 29:33

15. Getinet Mele GEDAMU, 29:33

16. Stefan GAVRIL(ROU), Nice Cote D:azur Athletisme *, 29:35

17. Abdelilah EL MAIMOUNI (MAR), Varennes-vauzelles Running, 29:36

18. Shadrack KIPYEGON (KEN), S/l Ac Miramas, 29:51

19. Romain MAINGUY, Carquefou Ac, 30:00

20. Isaac KOECH (KEN), Amicale Athletisme Du Roumois, 30:30