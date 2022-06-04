Results: Star Athletics Sprint Series; Sha’Carri Richardson runs 10.73, Jenna Prandini went 10.75

The following are the results from the Star Athletics Sprint Series that took place at Montverde Academy here in Florida, on Saturday (4). Several super fast times were posted on the very windy day with USA’s sprinters Sha’Carri Richardson and Jenna Prandini leading the way on the women’s side with a pair of very fast times.

Richardson, with aid of strong +3.5 m/s following wind, clocked 10.82 seconds to top the list of qualifiers in the women’s 100m with Prandini running 10.89 in the heats.

The two returned about two hours later to run even faster, but were both assisted by strong tailwinds, Richardson clocking 10.73 secs (+4.3 m/s) to edge her American countrywoman won stopped the clock at 10.75.

Prandini also ran 22.01 seconds (+3.1 m/s) to win the women’s 200m. Read more: Sha’Carri Richardson runs wind-aided 10.73 at Florida meet

On the men’s side, USA’s Marvin Bracy ran 9.80 with the held of a +2.9 m/s wind to get the better of Canada’s Aaron Brown Nike (9.91) and France’s Mohamadu Fall (9.93).

Results Star Athletics Sprint Series

WOMEN’S 100M FINALS

Results Place Athlete Time Heat Advance

1 Sha’Carri Richardson Nike 10.82 +3.5 m/s 1 q

2 Jenna Prandini Puma 10.89 +3.5 m/s 1 q

3 Twanisha Terry Nike 10.91 +3.5 m/s 1 q

4 Teahna Daniels Nike 10.94 +3.5 m/s 1 q

5 Javianne Oliver Star Athletics 10.98 +3.5 m/s 1 q

6 Symone Darius Unattached 11.05 +3.5 m/s 3 q

7 Liang Xiaojing Tumbleweed Track Club 11.06 +2.9 m/s 2 q

8 Maia McCoy Nike 11.07 +3.5 m/s 1 q

9 Natalliah Whyte Tumbleweed Track Club 11.08 +3.5 m/s 3 q

10 Micayah Holland Montverde Academy 11.09 +2.6 m/s 4 q

11 Shania Collins Tumbleweed Track Club 11.10 +2.9 m/s 2 q

12 Asha Philip Gymshark 11.16 +3.5 m/s 5 q

13 Taylor Anderson Garden State TC 11.44 +3.5 m/s 5 q

14 Printassia Johnson Unattached “11.46 (11.452) +3.5 m/s” 3 q

15 Iantha Wright UNAT-Atlanta Track club “11.46 (11.456) +3.5 m/s” 3 q

16 Leah Fair Unattached 11.48 +2.9 m/s 2 q

17 Gabrielle Farquharson Garden State TC 11.63 +2.9 m/s 2 q

18 Reyare Thomas Unattached 11.69 +3.5 m/s 5 q

19 Li Yuting Tumbleweed Track Club 11.78 +2.9 m/s 2 q

20 Raykiyat Olukoju Unattached 11.79 +3.5 m/s 5 q

21 SHAUNTERIA THOMAS E.O.T.O. ELITE 11.88 +2.6 m/s 4 q

22 LIANA TYSON E.O.T.O. ELITE 11.89 +3.5 m/s 3 q

23 Yarimar Diaz Unattached 11.93 +2.6 m/s 4 q

24 Najia Hudspeth Unattached 11.94 +3.5 m/s 1 q

25 Angel Parham E.O.T.O. ELITE 12.28 +2.9 m/s 2 q

26 Alyia Green Unattached 12.35 +3.5 m/s 5 q

27 Terriana Smith E.O.T.O. ELITE 12.42 +3.5 m/s 3 q

28 Justice Wade E.O.T.O. ELITE 12.55 +3.5 m/s 5 q

29 Annalyse Rogers Speed Starz Track/Running Club “12.58 (12.572) +3.5 m/s” 5 q

30 Ashanetta Harris Unattached “12.58 (12.575) +2.6 m/s” 4 q

31 Rebecca Herbert Next Level Athletic Club “13.06 (13.059) +2.6 m/s” 4 q

31 ALAYEZIA WILLIAMS E.O.T.O. ELITE “13.06 (13.059) +3.5 m/s” 3 q

WOMEN’S 100M

FINALS

Results Place Athlete Time Heat Points

1 Sha’Carri Richardson Nike 10.73 +4.3 m/s 1

2 Jenna Prandini Puma 10.75 +4.3 m/s 1

3 Twanisha Terry Nike 10.85 +4.3 m/s 1

4 Natalliah Whyte Tumbleweed Track Club 10.86 +3.5 m/s 2

5 Symone Darius Unattached 10.87 +4.3 m/s 1

6 Shania Collins Tumbleweed Track Club 10.95 +3.5 m/s 2

7 Liang Xiaojing Tumbleweed Track Club 10.97 +4.3 m/s 1

8 Javianne Oliver Star Athletics 10.99 +4.3 m/s 1

9 Teahna Daniels Nike 11.02 +4.3 m/s 1

10 Maia McCoy Nike 11.03 +4.3 m/s 1

11 Asha Philip Gymshark 11.05 +3.5 m/s 2

12 Iantha Wright UNAT-Atlanta Track club 11.13 +3.5 m/s 2

13 Taylor Anderson Garden State TC 11.14 +3.5 m/s 2

14 Printassia Johnson Unattached 11.32 +3.5 m/s 2

15 Leah Fair Unattached 11.35 +3.5 m/s 2

16 Reyare Thomas Unattached 11.51 +3.8 m/s 3

17 Gabrielle Farquharson Garden State TC 11.61 +3.8 m/s 3

18 Raykiyat Olukoju Unattached 11.72 +3.8 m/s 3

19 Yarimar Diaz Unattached 11.77 +3.8 m/s 3

20 SHAUNTERIA THOMAS E.O.T.O. ELITE 11.78 +3.8 m/s 3

21 LIANA TYSON E.O.T.O. ELITE 11.83 +3.8 m/s 3

MEN’S 100M

HEATS

Results Place Athlete Time Heat

1 Aaron Brown Nike 9.87 +5.5 m/s 4 q

2 Marvin Bracy Tumbleweed Track Club 9.91 +2.6 m/s 3 q

3 Isiah Young Nike 9.97 +5.5 m/s 4 q

4 Mohamadu Fall Nike 10.06 +5.5 m/s 4 q

5 Amaury Golitin Unattached 10.08 +2.6 m/s 3 q

6 Mario Heslop UNAT-Atlanta Track club 10.14 +4.4 m/s 1 q

7 Micah Larry Unattached 10.17 +4.4 m/s 1 q

8 Xie Zhenye Tumbleweed Track Club 10.20 +3.6 m/s 5 q

9 Adam Gemili Tumbleweed Track Club 10.21 +3.6 m/s 5 q

10 Kemar Hyman Unattached 10.30 +3.2 m/s 2 q

11 Gavin Smellie Flying Angels Track Club “10.32 (10.311) +5.5 m/s” 4 q

12 Samson Colebrooke Atlanta Track club “10.32 (10.320) +2.6 m/s” 3 q

13 Kyle Greaux TTO 10.36 +3.6 m/s 5 q

14 JAYLEN SLADE adidas 10.37 +3.2 m/s 2 q

15 EJ Floreal Canada 10.38 +2.6 m/s 3 q

16 Kevin Snead Star Athletics 10.41 +5.5 m/s 4 q

17 Jacari Kennedy Empire Athletics 10.44 +2.6 m/s 3 q

18 Kevaun Rattray CPTC Tracksmith 10.59 +3.6 m/s 5 q

19 Bryan Sosoo Central Park-Tracksmith 10.60 +4.4 m/s 1 q

20 Jamil Harris-blair Unattached 10.61 +2.6 m/s 3 q

21 Jeremy Bascom Unattached 10.62 +3.2 m/s 2 q

MEN’S 100M

FINALS

Results Place Athlete Time Heat Points

1 Marvin Bracy Tumbleweed Track Club 9.80 +2.9 m/s 1

2 Aaron Brown Nike 9.91 +2.9 m/s 1

3 Mohamadu Fall Nike 9.93 +2.9 m/s 1

4 Amaury Golitin Unattached 10.00 +2.9 m/s 1

5 Adam Gemili Tumbleweed Track Club 10.09 +2.9 m/s 2

6 Xie Zhenye Tumbleweed Track Club 10.11 +2.9 m/s 1

7 Mario Heslop UNAT-Atlanta Track club 10.13 +2.9 m/s 1

8 Micah Larry Unattached 10.16 +2.9 m/s 1

9 EJ Floreal Canada “10.20 (10.192) +2.9 m/s” 2

10 Samson Colebrooke Atlanta Track club “10.20 (10.200) +2.9 m/s” 2

11 Kemar Hyman Unattached 10.28 +2.9 m/s 2

12 JAYLEN SLADE adidas 10.30 +2.9 m/s 2

13 Kevaun Rattray CPTC Tracksmith 10.37 +3.0 m/s 3

14 Gavin Smellie Flying Angels Track Club 10.47 +2.9 m/s 2

15 Jamil Harris-blair Unattached “10.57 (10.562) +3.0 m/s” 3

16 Jeremy Bascom Unattached “10.57 (10.566) +3.0 m/s” 3

17 Jovanni Parkinson EliteFeats 10.59 +3.0 m/s 3

WOMEN’S 200M

FINALS

Results Place Athlete Time Heat Points

1 Jenna Prandini Puma 22.01 +3.1 m/s 2

2 Shania Collins Tumbleweed Track Club 22.17 +3.1 m/s 2

3 Natalliah Whyte Tumbleweed Track Club 22.31 +3.1 m/s 2

4 Maia McCoy Nike 22.61 +3.3 m/s 3

5 Natasha McDonald Puma 22.69 +5.5 m/s 4

6 Kendra Harrison adidas 22.92 +3.3 m/s 3

7 Teahna Daniels Nike 23.19 +3.1 m/s 2

8 Felecia Majors G.W.Express/Nike 23.24 +3.3 m/s 3

9 Iantha Wright UNAT-Atlanta Track club 23.26 +3.3 m/s 3

10 Printassia Johnson Unattached 23.39 +3.7 m/s 5

11 Victoria Ohuruogu Unattached 23.42 +3.7 m/s 5

12 Tori Bowie Unattached 23.60 +3.1 m/s 2

13 Gabrielle Farquharson Garden State TC 23.68 +5.5 m/s 4

14 Raykiyat Olukoju Unattached “23.69 (23.681) +4.5 m/s” 6

15 Tia-Adana Belle G.W.Express/Nike “23.69 (23.683) +4.5 m/s” 6

16 Reyare Thomas Unattached 23.95 +5.5 m/s 4

MEN’S 200M

FINALS

Results Place Athlete Time Heat Points

1 Aaron Brown Nike 20.15 +3.5 m/s 1

2 Mohamadu Fall Nike 20.17 +3.4 m/s 2

3 Mario Heslop UNAT-Atlanta Track club 20.30 +4.1 m/s 3

4 Amaury Golitin Unattached 20.35 +4.1 m/s 3

5 Samson Colebrooke Atlanta Track club 20.39 +4.1 m/s 3

6 Kyle Greaux TTO 20.65 +3.4 m/s 2

7 Xie Zhenye Tumbleweed Track Club 20.66 +3.5 m/s 1

8 EJ Floreal Canada 20.70 +3.4 m/s 2

9 Jacari Kennedy Empire Athletics 21.12 +4.1 m/s 3

10 JAYLEN SLADE adidas 21.13 +3.4 m/s 2

11 Akeem Bloomfield Tumbleweed Track Club 21.48 +3.5 m/s 1

12 Jovanni Parkinson EliteFeats 21.49 +4.1 m/s 4

WOMEN’S 400M

FINALS

Results Place Athlete Time Heat Points

1 Victoria Ohuruogu Unattached 51.05 1

2 Kyra Jefferson Nike 51.57 1

3 Kaylin Whitney Nike 51.89 1

4 Natasha McDonald Puma 51.97 1

5 Quanera Hayes Life Speed 53.29 1

6 Shakima Wimbley adidas 53.51 1

7 Cierra Dunston G.W.Express/Nike 53.86 2

8 Tia-Adana Belle G.W.Express/Nike 53.97 2

9 Felecia Majors G.W.Express/Nike 54.58 2

MEN’S 400M

FINALS

Results Place Athlete Time Heat Points

1 Javon Francis chase athletics puma 45.47 1

2 Akeem Bloomfield Tumbleweed Track Club 45.56 1

3 Alonzo Russell Bahamas 45.99 1

4 Quintaveon Poole Unattached 46.64 1

5 Kinard Rolle Empire 47.5 2

6 Andre Colebrook Unattached 49.59 2