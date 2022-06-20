By David Monti, @d9monti

(c) 2022 Race Results Weekly, all rights reserved, used with permission

Results from the 41st edition of the Michael Manning Memorial Dunshaughlin 10-K Road Race at Dunshaughlin Community College in Ireland on Saturday night 18 June. There were course records for both Efrem Gidey and Fionnuala McCormack.

Michael Manning Memorial Dunshaughlin 10-K Road Race (41st)

Dunshaughlin Community College, Dunshaughlin, Meath, IRL; Saturday, June 18 (night race; 19:30 start)

Distance: 10 km (course configuration and certification unknown)

Finishers: 827 (down from 940 in 2019 when the race was last held)

Course Records: New for both men and women (see below)

NOTE: On the women’s side, Fionnuala McCormack successfully defended her title and lowered her own course record to 32:08. Men’s winner Efrem Gidey smashed Noel Cullen’s 22-year-old course record, clocking 28:15 and beating defending champion Hiko Tonosa by 35 seconds –Ed.

Michael Manning Memorial Dunshaughlin 10-K Road Race Results on June 18

WOMEN (gun times) – 1. Fionnuala McCormack, Kilcoole A.C., 32:08 CR*; 2. Lizzie Lee (40+), Leevale A.C., 34:23; 3. Ciara Wilson, D.M.P. A.C., 34:27; 4. Aislinn Nic Dhomhnaill (40+), Donore Harriers, 35:10; 5. Maria Mc Cambridge (45+), Dundrum South Dublin A.C., 35:20; 6. Jessica Coyne, Leevale A.C., 35:28; 7. Sheila O’Byrne, Sli Cualann A.C., 35:33; 8. Fiona Clinton, Dundrum South Dublin A.C., 35:43; 9. Meghan Ryan, Dundrum South Dublin A.C., 35:52; 10. Niamh Moore, Leevale A.C., 36:26; 11. Niamh Devlin, Dundrum South Dublin A.C., 36:57; 12. Sinead Whitelaw, Mullingar Harriers A.C., 37:08; *Course record/EUR 500 bonus; previous 32:18, Fionnuala McCormack (Kilcoole A.C.), 2019

MEN (gun times) – 1. Efrem Gidey, Clonliffe Harriers A.C., 28:15 PB/CR*; 2. Hiko Tonosa, Dundrum South Dublin A.C., 28:50; 3. Paul O’Donnell, Dundrum South Dublin A.C., 29:09; 4. Jake O’Regan, St. John’s A.C., 29:41; 5. Conor Duffy, Glaslough Harriers A.C., 29:46; 6. William Maunsell, Clonmel A.C., 30:01; 7. Brian Maher (40+), Kilkenny City Harriers A.C., 30:05; 8. Michael Harty (40+), East Cork A.C., 30:06; 9. David Mansfield, Clonmel A.C., 30:16; 10. Evan Fitzgerald, Clonmel A.C., 30:19; 11. Colin Maher, Ballyfin A.C., 30:22; 12. Kevin Moore, Dundrum A.C., 30:28; 13. Ger Forde, Kilkenny City Harriers A.C., 30:32; 14. Jamie Fallon, Craughwell A.C., 30:35; 15. Andrew Annett, Mourne Runners, 30:46; *Course record/EUR 500 bonus; previous 29:21, Noel Cullen (Clonliffe Harriers), 2000 Irish Life Tallaght.

In addition, below are the results from the Irish Life Tallaght 5 Mile race on Sunday, 19 June.

5 Mile Tallaght, IRL; Sunday, June 19 Distance: 5 miles Finishers: 1322

WOMEN – 1. Ciara Hickey, Brothers Pearse AC, 27:35; 2. Sarah Mulligan, Dundrum South Dublin AC, 29:14; 3. Yvonne Macauley, Unattached, 30:37;

MEN (gun times) – 1. Hugh Armstrong, Ballina AC, 24:13; 2. Peter Somba, Dunboyne AC, 24:15; 3. Tomas Fitzpatrick (40+), Tallaght AC, 26:31;