The following are the starting lists for the women’s and men’s 200 meters semi-finals on the fourth and final day at the 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships here at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.

On the women’s side, semi-final heat one will see NCAA champion Abby Steiner of Kentucky taking on Olympian Jenna Prandini, Candace Hill and Cambrea Sturgis. Steiner qualified with the fastest time from the heats and is the world leader with a time of 21.80 seconds.

In the second semi-final Gabby Thomas, the Olympic bronze medalist from Tokyo last summer, will feature against Sha’Carri Richardson in a repeat of the first-round clash on Saturday. Thomas, who won her heat over Richardson, admits that she’s still being bothered by a hamstring injury that forced her to pull out of the New York Grand Prix earlier this month.

Also lining up in the second semi-final are Brittany Brown, the world silver medalist, Tamara Clark and Olympian Anavia Battle.

The top three finishers in each heat plus the next two fastest times will move on to the final.

On the men’s side, meanwhile, world champion Noah Lyles will race from semi-final one and will go up against world 100m champion Christian Coleman, recently crowned national 100m champion Fred Kerley and collegiate star Mattew Boling.

World leader Erriyon Knighton will start as the man to beat in semis two, along with Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek, Josephus Lyles, Isiah Young and Kyree King.

The men’s 200m semi-finals will get going at 2:30 pm ET and the women’s races will start at 2:45 pm ET.

Women’s and men’s 200m start list on Day 3 at the USATF Outdoor Championships

Women’s 200m Start Lists

Start List Top 3 + next 4 fastest to semis; Top 3 + next 2 fastest to final

Heat 1 LN/POS ATHLETE

2 Symone Darius Unattached; 3 A’Keyla Mitchell Unattached ; 4 Cambrea Sturgis adidas; 5 Abby Steiner Kentucky; 6 Jenna Prandini PUMA ; 7 Shania Collins Unattached ; 8 Candace Hill ASICS WCS; 9 Kynnedy Flannel Texas

Heat 2 LN/POS ATHLETE

2 Kiara Parker ASICS; 3 Anavia Battle Ohio State; 4 Sha’Carri Richardson Nike; 5 Kayla White Nike WCS; 6 Tamara Clark adidas; 7 Gabby Thomas New Balance/The Buford Bailey; 8 Brittany Brown adidas; 9 Angie Annelus adidas

Men’s 200m Start Lists

Start List Top 3 + next 4 fastest to semis; Top 3 + next 2 fastest to final

Heat 1 LN/POS ATHLETE PB SB 2 Kendal Williams adidas; 3 Brandon Carnes Unattached; 4 Matthew Boling Georgia ; 5 Christian Coleman Nike ; 6 Fred Kerley Nike; 7 Noah Lyles adidas ; 8 Javonte’ Harding North Carolina A&T; 9 Cravont Charleston Tracksmith

Heat 2 LN/POS ATHLETE

2 Elijah Morrow AthleticsTX; 3 Robert Gregory TCU; 4 Kenny Bednarek Nike; 5 Josephus Lyles adidas / Pure Athletics; 6 Isiah Young Nike ; 7 Erriyon Knighton adidas; 8 Kyree King Nike; 9 David Dunlap Northern Arizona University