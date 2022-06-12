Sha’Carri Richardson at the double, McLaughlin in ONLY the 400m at USATF New York Grand Prix

Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin will race in just the open 400m, while Sha’Carri Richardson will be at the double at the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix on Sunday (12), according to the updated start list here.

McLaughlin, the Tokyo Olympic 400m hurdles champion and world record holder in the event, was initially slated to compete in both the women’s 100m hurdles and 400m flat events at Icahn Stadium on Randalls Island in New York City, but the latest start list has indicated that she will contest only the one-lap event on Sunday.

The 22-year-old who has run sparingly in this campaign —after competing just twice entering the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series meeting, is a native of New Brunswick, New Jersey, and she is looking forward to competing in front of some of her closest fans and family members as she continues her preparations for the upcoming U.S. Championships later this month.

McLaughlin to make 400m season debut

On Sunday, McLaughlin, who is coming off a sparkling 51.61 seconds performance in the 400m hurdles on 5 June will contest her first 400m open race this season. Her personal best in the event is 50.07 seconds, set four-year-ago in Gainesville, FL.

Sydney McLaughlin of USA Music City Track Carnival American Track League meeting at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, TN

She will take on three of her American teammates and fellow 4x400m relay gold medalists from Tokyo when she lines up in the one-lapper.

Kendall Ellis, Kaylin Whitney, and Lynna Irby are expected to be her strongest challengers with 200m specialist Kyra Jefferson, also of USA, will join the field.

Irby owns the fastest PB in the field with 49.80 secs and has clocked 51.03 for a season-best this year. Ellis is also a sub-50 seconds performer in her career with 49.99 and has a season-best mark of 51.00.

Sha’Carri Richardson to complete the sprint double?

Meanwhile, Sha’Carri Richardson is again listed to race in both the 100m and 200m races at the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix, but will she actually contest both events?

The spotlighted American will likely focus on just the 100m at this year’s U.S. Championships but could be using the 200m as part of her preparations to get a few more races under her belt after a late start to the season.

Richardson, who is coming off a pair of very windy fast performances of 10.82 (+3.5 m/s) and 10.73 ( 4.3m/s) at a meet in Florida, last weekend, is expected to be challenged in the 100m by fellow Americans Aleia Hobbs, Mikiah Brisco, Teahna Daniels and Cambrea Sturgis, as well as Jamaica’s 4x100m relay gold medalist Briana Williams, who recently clocked 10.97 in Kingston.

In the 200m, Sha’Carri Richardson will take on compatriots Tamara Clark, who ran a windy 21.72 (+3.1 m/s) at the Texas Relays in March, Morolake Akinosun and Bahamian Tynia Gaither.

Fans can watch a live stream of the 2022 New York Grand Prix on Sunday on the World Athletics YouTube channel as well as on NBC and on Peacock TV.