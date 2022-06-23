EUGENE, Oregon (June 23) — The 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships had its first shocker on the first day of competition after Sha’Carri Richardson, one of the fastest Americans this season, failed to advance from her heat of the women’s 100 meters after running 11.31 seconds for 5th place on Thursday (23).

Richardson, who entered the championships with a 10.85 seconds season-best, which is the 5th fastest in the world this year, got off to a slow start and never got going as she faded to fifth –ending her hopes of competing in the women’s 100m at the World Championships.

“That’s a shocker,” Justin Gatlin, who recently stated that Richardson had been running 10.40 seconds in training, said during commentary. “The wind has been taken out of the stadium right now.”

READ MORE: When is the 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships and how to watch?

The heat was won by Tamari Davis, who posted 11.04 seconds to finish ahead of Jenna Prandini, who ran 11.18.

Sha’Carri Richardson can be seen in the video below avoiding reporters who tried to get her attention for an interview in the mix zone.

Aleia Hobbs took heat one with the fastest overall time from the first round after clocking 10.88 seconds (1.5 m/s) with a very strong performance. She was followed home by Tamara Clark, who posted a personal best of 10.94 for second place with World Indoor bronze medalist Marybeth Sant Price also clocking a PB of 10.99 for third place and securing a spot in the semi-finals.

The other sub-11 seconds performance in the heats came from Twanisha Terry who ran 10.92 seconds (2.0 m/s) for the top spot in heat three with Celera Barnes running 11.02 for second place and Olympic finalist Teahna Daniels (11.05) collecting the other automatic qualifying spot in the heat.

Also advancing to the semis were Javianne Oliver (11.02), Coastal Carolina University’s Melissa Jefferson (11.04), Brittany Brown (11.06), and Cambrea Sturgis (11.19).