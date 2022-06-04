Connect with us

Sha’Carri Richardson runs wind-aided 10.73 at Florida meet

Sha’Carri Richardson won the women’s 100m in a wind-assisted 10.73 seconds at the 2022 Star Athletics Sprint Series in Florida on Saturday (4).

Published

Sha'Carri_Richardson_Ostrava_Golden_Spike
Sha'Carri Richardson of USA wins the 200m at the Ostrava Golden Spike

FLORIDA — Sha’Carri Richardson continued her preparations for the U.S. Championships later this month with a pair of fast wind-aided 100m performances at the 2022 Star Athletics Sprint Series at Montverde Academy here in Montverde, Florida, on Saturday (4).

Richardson, who is coming off a second-place finish at the 2022 Prefontaine Classic in Oregon, last weekend, where she clocked 10.92 seconds to follow Jamaica’s double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah to the finish line, returned this weekend to drop two very fast times in some super windy conditions.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 Star Athletics Sprint Series; Sha’Carri Richardson runs 10.82w in heats

The American clocked 10.82 secs with the helpdof a +3.5 m/s tailwind to top the qualifiers heading into the final and returned about two hours later to post 10.73 with the help of an even stronger wind reading of +4.3 m/s to secure the top spot in the four section final.

Jenna Prandini of USA who is also preparing for the U.S. Championships, was right behind Richardson in second place in a time of 10.75 after running 10.89 in the heats.

Another American sprinter, Twanisha Terry posted 10.85 for third place, with Jamaica’s Natalliah Whyte, who ran 10.86 (+3.5 m/s) to win the second section of the women’s 100m final, finishing fourth overall.

Richardson was scheduled to run the 200m, but she opted to wash from the side as Prandini took the victory in 22.01 (+3.1 m/s). Also competing in the women’s 200m was former world 100m champion Tori Bowie who ran 23.60 secs.

The men’s 100m dash went to USA’s Marvin Bracy with a time of 9.80 secs with the helpd of a +2.9 m/s tailwind. Canadian Aaron Brown ran 9.91 for second place to edge out Frenchman Mohamadu Fall who clocked 9.93 for third place.

Javon Francis led a Caribbean top three finish in the men’s 400m after clocking a season best time of 45.47 to take the win ahead of his Jamaican countryman Akeem Bloomfield who also recorded a season best of 45.56, with The Bahamas’ Alonzo Russell getting third with 45.99.

Women’s 100m Final

1 Sha’Carri Richardson Nike 10.73 +4.3 m/s
2 Jenna Prandini Puma 10.75 + 4.3 m/s
3 Twanisha Terry Nike 10.85 +4.3 m/s
4 Natalliah Whyte Tumbleweed Track Club 10.86 +3.5 m/s
5 Symone Darius Unattached 10.87 +4.3 m/s
6 Shania Collins Tumbleweed Track Club 10.95 +3.5 m/s
7 Liang Xiaojing Tumbleweed Track Club 10.97 +4.3 m/s
8 Javianne Oliver Star Athletics 10.99 +4.3 m/s

Men’s 100m Final

1 Marvin Bracy Tumbleweed Track Club 9.80 +2.9 m/s 1
2 Aaron Brown Nike 9.91 +2.9 m/s 1
3 Mohamadu Fall Nike 9.93 +2.9 m/s 1
4 Amaury Golitin Unattached 10.00 +2.9 m/s 1
5 Adam Gemili Tumbleweed Track Club 10.09 +2.9 m/s 2
6 Xie Zhenye Tumbleweed Track Club 10.11 +2.9 m/s 1
7 Mario Heslop UNAT-Atlanta Track club 10.13 +2.9 m/s 1
8 Micah Larry Unattached 10.16 +2.9 m/s 1

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

