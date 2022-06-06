Sha’Carri Richardson to face Briana Williams, and Gabby Thomas at USATF NYC Grand Prix

NEW YORK, New York – American sprint star, Sha’Carri Richardson, the sixth-fastest woman ever over the 100 meters, will aim to continue her strong start to the 2022 track season at the USATF NYC Grand Prix on Sunday, June 12, organizers announced today. Richardson will take on fellow US sprinter Gabby Thomas and Jamaica’s Briana Williams.

A new gold-level stop on World Athletics’ Continental Tour Gold, the USATF NYC Grand Prix will take place at Icahn Stadium on Randalls Island in New York City on Sunday, June 12. Tickets for the event are now on sale at https://www.usatf.org/tickets.

Sha’Carri Richardson clocked a strong 10.92 to finish second behind Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah at the recent Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field in Eugene, the venue of this month’s Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships and host to the World Athletics Championships in July.

Briana Williams runs 10.97 at JAAA:SDF Jubilee Series 2.3. Photo: TrackAlerts

The former LSU Tiger became the fourth-fastest American woman in history when setting her lifetime best of 10.72 last summer and will bid for her first senior international Team USA vest later this month.

Jamaican Williams, who finished eighth in the field with Sha’Carri Richardson at Prefontaine Classic last month, is in a better shape for the rematch. The 20-year-old Olympic 4x100m relay gold medalist in Tokyo, last summer, is coming off a personal best of 10.97 at the SDF/JAAA Jubilee Series in Kingston on the weekend (4 June).

The two will face stiff competition from a field that includes double Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas, who will double up in New York, contesting both the 100 meters and 200 meters.

Noah Lyles vs Erriyon Knighton in 200m

World 200 meters champion Noah Lyles of the USA will take on world U20 record-holder Erriyon Knighton and Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek, in what promises to be a scorching 200 meters clash. All three sprinters have lifetime bests under 19.70 with Knighton and Lyles ranked #4 and #5 all-time.

Noah Lyles at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials

Additional updates to starter fields include:

• 2021 NCAA champion and Olympic 800 meters semi-finalist Isaiah Jewett will line up against 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Clayton Murphy and 2022 World Indoor Championships bronze medalist Bryce Hoppel.

• Previously announced 2016 Olympic 400m hurdles champion Dalilah Muhammad had to withdraw from this year’s USATF NYC Grand Prix.

The 2022 USATF NYC Grand Prix will be shown live on NBC from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, June 12, and is a member of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold.