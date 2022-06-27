KINGSTON, Jamaica (June 27) — Despite her blazing performances to capture the sprint double at the 2022 Jamaica National Championships this past weekend, Shericka Jackson admits to making some technical mistakes in both events and promised to fix them ahead of next month’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

The Olympic 100m bronze medalist won the 100m in 10.77 seconds and the 200m in a new personal best time of 21.55 secs, to become the third-fastest woman all-time on the world list in the latter discipline. Read more: Shericka Jackson runs 21.55 secs to win 200m at Jamaica Championships

After winning the 100m with the second-fastest time of her career and the second quickest in the world this season behind a pair of 10.67 performances by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jackson told reporters that she made errors that might have prevented her from running even faster.

The 27-year-old also promised and then delivered “something special” in the 200m, but conceded again to making “many mistakes” in the half-lap event.

“Honestly I think I made so many mistakes in the race [200m],” Jackson told TVJ in her postrace interview on Sunday. “Coach [Paul Francis] will have to review the race and then we work on it. I have probably two-and-a-half weeks [to prepare for the world championships] to see how fast I can go.”

Shericka Jackson winning at the Jamaica National Championships 2022

She also stated: “For the next three weeks we will clean up any mistakes I made and I expect greater things.”

Asked if she thinks she can threaten both the 100m and 200m world records this summer, Jackson replied, “definitely. I have three weeks”

Jackson got off to a blistering start in the 200m to cover the entire field over the opening 100m before powering away from her rivals with the third-fastest time in history.

Olympic champion Thompson-Herah was a distant second in 22.05 seconds, with Fraser-Pryce third in 22.14 secs.

“I never expected to go that fast. I knew that I had something special in my legs but to run that fast. I’m just grateful,” said the two-time world and 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medalist in the 400m added.

Jackson’s time ranks her behind only world record holder Florence Griffith Joyner (21.34) and Thompson-Herah (21.53) on the world all-time list.

The World Athletics Championships to be held at Hayward Field in Oregon will take place from 15-25 July.