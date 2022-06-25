KINGTON (June 25) —— Shericka Jackson has revealed that she intends to do “something special” in the women’s 200 meters at the 2022 Jamaica National Championships this weekend. The fast-improving sprinter will take on the likes of double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the event.

After a lengthy delay because of technical issues with the starting equipment, Jackson regrouped to clock a season-best 10.77 seconds to win the 100m national title on Friday –beating NCAA silver medalist Kemba Nelson and the double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson in the process.

The Olympic bronze medalist said after the race that she was “kind of disappointed” with her winning time on Friday night because of her training performances recently.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old was delighted to come away with the victory and expressed that she was feeling good and promised to do something special on Sunday in what could be deemed to be her strongest event.

How fast will Shericka Jackson go in the 200m?

“I am feeling good,” said Jackson after an emphatic run to dominate a world-class field in the women’s 100m at the National Stadium in Kingston.

“I’m kind of disappointed with the time [though] based on where I am in training.”

When asked what to expect from her in the 200m on Sunday, she added: “Something special coming in the 200m. I can tell you.”

Jackson owns a personal best of 21.81 seconds for the half-lap event, set in Zurich last season and she ran 21.82 seconds to finish behind Fraser-Pryce at the Jamaica National Championships in 2021.

She’s already clocked 21.91 seconds when beating Thompson-Herah at the Rome Diamond League meeting on 9 June, and is the fastest Jamaican in the discipline this year.

The first round of the women’s 200m is slated for today at 8:15 pm local time / 9:15 ET.

Jackson will race from the second heat of the event.