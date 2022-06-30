STOCKHOLM, Sweden (June) — The report and results from the women’s Shot Put competition at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 meeting at the Olympic Stadium on Thursday (30). USA champion Chase Ealey again showed premium form to win the event.

Fresh off her winning performance to secure the title at the 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships, Ealey produced 20.30 meters in the second round after scratching her first attempt. Read more: How to watch Stockholm Diamond League 2022 meeting?

The 27-year-old found her best form at the meet in the sixth and final round when she heaved 20.48m to win the event with the second-furthest throw in the world this year and second-best of her career.

Stockholm Diamond League 2022 meeting Shot Put results

She set a personal best and world-leading mark of 20.51m at the USA Nationals in Oregon over the weekend.

Ealey won the silver medal at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, after equalling Michelle Carter’s North American and National Records with a mark of 20.21m.

“I feel really amazing as I had two good throws today. I felt very confident and comfortable in the circle,” said Ealey, who is now looking forward to the World Championships on home soil next month. “I feel that I am building my self confidence more and more by throwing over 20m regularly.

“When I keep winning this competitions and throwing over 20m, my confidence is growing up. It is easier to relax and to focus on what to do next. I knew it was coming and I was very excited when I threw over 20m for the first time,” she added.

Finishing second at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 meeting in the women’s shot put was the Canadian record holder Sarah Mitton, who did 19.90m in round three. Last week, Mitton threw her national record mark of 20.33m.

Chase Ealey wins the women’s shot put title at the 2022 USATF OUTDOOR Championships. Photos by John Nepolitan

“I feel like my final three throws were good like all my Diamond league meets I have had so far this year,” added Ealey. “I want to get a medal, preferably gold when I get to the World Championships. I do not have really any rivals in here, we are all friends.

“I just want to keep throwing and keep loving it. I always said Look good, throw good. To put all this make up, it is just a part of my routine. It makes me feel better and it really represents me.”

World and European champion Auriol Dongmo of Portugal finished in third place with a measure of 19.30m in the fourth round.

Jessica Schilder of The Netherlands, the world indoor bronze medalist this past winter, took fourth in Stockholm with a mark of 19.07m, while Commonwealth Games champion and the reigning world silver medalist Danniel Thomas-Dodd of Jamaica was fifth with 18.77m in round five.

Jessica Ramsey (18.64m) was sixth, followed by European silver medalist Fanny Roos (18.34m) of Sweden and Portugal’s Jessica Inchude (17.29m).With her victory, Chase Ealey improved to 24 points in the women’s shot put in the 2022 Wanda Diamond League series.

Diamond League Qualifiers Standing EALEY Chase (24 points), 2. SCHILDER Jessica (13 Points), 3. THOMAS-DODD Danniel (13 Points), 4. DONGMO Auriol (12 Points)5. ROOS Fanny (11 Points), 6. MITTON Sarah (10 Points), 7. EWEN Maggie (9 Points), 8. RAMSEY Jessica (9 Points)9. SAUNDERS Raven (3 Points), 10. GAMBETTA Sara (2 Points), 11. JOHANSSON Axelina (1 Point)12. INCHUDE Jessica (1 Point)

PHOTO: Chase Ealey of USA throws 20.48m to win women’s Shot Put at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022. Photo credit: Diamond League AG