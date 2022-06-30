ATLANTA (June 30) — The following is the start list for the women’s 100 meters hurdles at the Stars and Stripes Classic – American Track League 2022 meet in Atlanta, GA, on 2 July.

American Tonea Marshall and Cindy Sember of Great Britain are among the leading entrants for the meet that will also see world record holder Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa competing in the men’s 400m.

After just missing out on a place on Team USA to the 2022 World Athletics Championships which will get going on 15 July, Marshall will look to put those disappointments aside when she returns to competition.

The 23-year-old who is ranked No. 8 in the world this season, clocked 12.55 seconds for fourth place at the 2022 USATF OUTDOOR Championships at Hayward Field in Oregon, last week, but she has a season-best of 12.46 seconds and a PB of 12.44 secs from last year.

European Indoor silver medalist Cindy Sember heads into the contest with the joint-second quickest time in the field this season along with USA’s Tia Jones with both hurdlers clocking 12.53 so far.

Elsewhere, Amber Hughes (USA) will make her outdoor campaign debut on Saturday with Ebony Morrison (LBR) and Mulern Jean (HAI) also posting sub-13 seconds times this season.

Stars and Stripes Classic women’s 100m hurdles start list

1 Tonea Marshall USA 12.44 SB 12.46 PB

2 Cindy Sember GBR 12.53 SB 12.63 PB

3 Tia Jones USA 12.53 SB 12.53 PB

4 Amber Hughes USA 12.74 SB 13.00 PB

5 MORRISON Ebony Morrison LBR 12.74 SB 12.77 PB

6 Mulern Jean HAI 12.94 SB 12.99 PB

7 Ashley Tinashé Miller ZIM 13.19 SB 13.58 PB

8 Deya Erickson IVB 13.61 SB 13.77 PB