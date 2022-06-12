Start lists and live results for the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix

The start lists and heat sheets for each event at the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix on Sunday (12). The meeting is part of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series and we will see several American leading athletes taking the opportunity to stage their final preparations ahead of the U.S. Outdoor Championships later this month.

The respective fields are dominated by US athletes looking to test their fitness one last time before heading back to their training camp to fine-tune for the national trials, but a number of global stars will also feature here at Icahn Stadium on Randalls Island in New York City.

Below will find the complete start lists along with the links to access the lineups of the events taking place today. Read more: Sha’Carri Richardson at the double, McLaughlin in ONLY the 400m at USATF New York Grand Prix

As a reminder please don’t forget that there is a two-hour live stream of the meeting on the World Athletics YouTube Channel –starting at 4:00 pm ET. For more information about watching the live action click here to visit the coverage page.

Resources

Events

These events are tentative as of 4/18/2022 and are subject to change:

Men: 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 110m Hurdles, 400m Hurdles, Triple Jump

Women: 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 100m Hurdles, 400m Hurdles, Shot Put

